Succeeding Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts is stepping into a pressure-packed situation that’s unprecedented in college football.
But bringing home Oklahoma’s third straight Heisman isn’t at the top of Hurts’ priority list.
Hurts wants to guide the Sooners to a national championship, something Mayfield and Murray didn’t accomplish during their spectacular seasons.
The gifted dual-threat quarterback has the pedigree after going 26-2 as Alabama’s starter in 2016-17. Since the moment he stepped on the Oklahoma campus last spring, his leadership abilities have been apparent. This is a guy who knows how to win and expects to win.
“He’s just done a good job and has a good feel for pushing things he believes in as a leader,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. “They try to be something they’re not, the guys won’t listen to them. They see through it. But he’s got a lot of good ideas as a leader, and a lot of things he’s done in the past have been very successful for him as a leader.”
Hurts led the Crimson Tide to the 2017 national championship game, garnering offensive MVP honors in a 24-6 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
But Alabama’s 26-23 win over Georgia in the championship game signaled the beginning of the end of Hurt’s reign as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.
With Hurts struggling, freshman Tua Tagovailoa stepped in during the second half and led the Crimson Tide to the win. Tagovailoa established himself as the starter last year, relegating Hurts to a backup role that prompted his transfer to Oklahoma.
Hurts will be Oklahoma’s third straight transfer at starting quarterback, preceded by Mayfield from Texas Tech and Murray from Texas A&M. But as a graduate transfer, Hurts is immediately eligible to play this season instead of sitting out like Mayfield and Murray did.
That can also be a disadvantage since Hurts only had the spring and summer to learn Riley’s offensive system. It’s an accelerated learning curve, but Riley has liked what he’s seen.
“Based on what I knew about him, it wasn’t shocking but it was impressive,” Riley said. “The team really took to him, and he did a good job of being himself but also understanding that he’s coming into a new place and a new culture too.
“They’re going to have to adapt to him but he’s going to have to adapt to Oklahoma and our players some too. There’s been plenty of give and take, and he’s got a good rapport with the guys. I give him and the guys a lot of credit for making that transition pretty seamless.”
Like Mayfield and Murray, Hurts is extraordinarily mobile and can make plays with his feet. During his three seasons at Alabama, he rushed for 1,976 yards and 23 touchdowns.
But he will be expected to put up bigger passing numbers in Riley’s wide-open spread offense that led the nation with 48.4 points per game last season. Hurts passed for 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns in his Alabama career, which looks more like a season’s worth of numbers at Oklahoma.
“He was in the SEC and had to run more,” said Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb. “But here in the Big 12 it’s more on the passing side. With him coming to the Big 12 and to Coach Riley’s system here at OU, he’s put himself in a great position. Obviously I would like him to pass it. But it’s all about making the right choice, doing what you’ve got to do for the future and for the team.”
With Lamb coming off a 1,158-yard receiving season and Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon combining for 2,041 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns last season, Hurts will have plenty of offensive weapons surrounding him.
But he will play behind an offensive line that returns only one starter, redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey. Hurts’ leadership and athletic ability will be important as Oklahoma’s young offensive line tries to find itself.
“Those guys played so well together, and it made them all better individually as players and made them all higher draft picks because of how well they played together,” Riley said. “Individually there’s no question in my mind we have good enough players to play in the offensive line this year. Now the key is getting them all to come together and play as one.”
Humphrey likes the Sooners’ potential up front, and believes Hurts will be the leader they need at quarterback.
“He’s got natural leadership abilities,” Humphrey said. “He’s real professional with everything he does. He’s kind of like Kyler in that he’s really good leading by example. He doesn’t overstep his boundaries as far as being a leader vocally. He knows if things aren’t going right he knows to say something. But he’s not going to overstep that. Ever since he’s got here everybody’s accepted him well.”
Since arriving at Oklahoma, Hurts hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to speak to the local media, and he wasn’t part of the Sooners’ contingent during the Big 12 media days in Arlington in July.
But the poise and polish he showed in his first media appearance in Norman last spring was a real eye opener. He talked about Oklahoma’s great tradition and the exceptional foundation Riley has built with two straight CFP playoff appearances.
Before taking questions, Hurts said: "Talking about this team, this year, (an Oklahoma) national championship in 2000, however many Heismans there's been over the years, my past success, the things I've done and achieved -- those don't help us win any games in the fall."
His point was that he and his teammates haven’t done anything yet this year, and it was up to them to build on Oklahoma’s tradition.
“He does have a very specific and detailed view about leadership,” Riley said. “It’s something he takes seriously. You can tell he’s been through it. But also this isn’t the same team (as Alabama). This isn’t the same makeup. So he’s had to adapt some too, and he’s just had a good feel for still being himself but also adapting to these guys and our program.”
Oklahoma Sooners
Head coach: Lincoln Riley (24-4 in two years at Oklahoma)
2018 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)
Last bowl game: 2018 Orange Bowl (lost to Alabama, 45-34)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 10 defense, 1 specialist
Stadium: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Capacity: 83,489
Schedule
9/1 Houston 6:30 p.m.
9/7 South Dakota 6 p.m.
9/14 at UCLA 7 p.m.
9/28 Texas Tech TBA
10/5 at Kansas TBA
10/12 Texas at Dallas 11 a.m.
10/19 West Virginia TBA
10/26 at Kansas State TBA
11/9 Iowa State TBA
11/16 at Baylor TBA
11/23 TCU TBA
11/30 at Oklahoma State TBA