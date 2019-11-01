STILLWATER, Okla. – Gabriella Coleman, Julia Lenhardt and Camy Huddleston scored goals as No. 12 Oklahoma State captured the Big 12 soccer championship with a 3-0 win over Baylor in the regular season finale Thursday night.
Coleman and Lenhardt scored in the first half before Huddleston scored in the second half as the Cowgirls finished with 13 shots. Baylor took 16 shots but came up empty.
The Cowgirls (14-1-3, 7-1-1) will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament beginning Sunday in Kansas City. They’ll face Bedlam-rival Oklahoma at 11:30 a.m. at Swope Soccer Village.
Seventh-seeded Baylor (8-7-3, 4-5) will face second-seeded Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the first round at 5:30 p.m.
