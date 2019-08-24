It was at a high school track meet where the competitive juices that flowed between twin brothers Tylan and Tracin Wallace spilled over for all to see. In a break between races, the brothers decided to head to the turf and challenge each other to a series of football pass patterns, with one guy guarding the other.
“We were kind of done with all of our events and stuff. So, me and him were out there and we were like, ‘Hey, let’s do 1-on-1s real quick, out on the field,’” Tylan said. “So we were out on the football field just doing one-on-one stuff, doing football drills at a track meet. Wherever we’re at, we’re always going to be going at it.”
They’ve always competed like crazy. Yet the Wallace brothers will go to endless lengths to support one another. When Tracin announced this summer that he was retiring from football following his third ACL tear in his left knee in the past four years, Tylan ached for him. He consoled him. He knew how much his brother still wanted to play.
Tylan’s plan now is to go all-out for the both of them.
“I always go out for those who can’t necessarily play for themselves,” he said. “Especially in his shoes, since he definitely can’t play anymore. That’s one thing I really take to heart, whenever I step on the field. Just make sure that I’m out there playing not just for me, but also for him.”
Family mattered in the Wallace household. Tylan and Tracin were especially close to their grandfather, XXXXXXX. Today, Tylan sports a large tattoo on his left arm of a cross and his grandpa’s date of birth and death, as a remembrance. Tracin has the same design tattooed on his opposite arm.
The brothers weren’t always on the same page, though. They snipped and snapped at each other constantly growing up. And everything turned into a competition.
“We’ve been going at it our whole life. We competed at everything, argued about everything,” Tylan said. “We still do to this day. I guess growing up and him being your brother, you have that different type of intensity and different type of competitiveness than you would with kind of your best friend.”
Pity their opponents, as they showed even more intensity when they joined forces. As teammates at South Hills High School near Fort Worth, they formed a dynamic offensive duo. Tracin manned the quarterback position. Tylan starred at receiver, and you can bet Tracin looked his way often.
However, it was at South Hills that Tracin first shredded his knee. He tore his ACL as a junior, then again his senior year. Yet he still managed to throw for nearly 4,000 yards and 48 touchdowns when he was healthy and in uniform.
Oklahoma State signed the brothers as a package deal in 2017. Tracin redshirted as a freshman quarterback that first fall, while Tylan played sparingly at receiver. Over the offseason, Tracin made a position switch to receiver, and the brothers dreamed of swapping touchdowns against overmatched cornerbacks like they used to (occasionally) share the covers.
However, in a practice leading up to OSU’s third game of the 2018 season against Boise State, Tracin felt a familiar pop in his knee. His overwrought ligament had snapped again, and his season was done.
Tylan more than picked up the slack. Playing inspired football, he emerged as one of the best receivers in not just the Big 12 but the nation. He snagged 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 114 receiving yards per game. If he got past you – forget about it. Wallace’s 63 catches of 10-plus yards led the nation, as did his 17.3 yards-per-catch average.
He ended the year as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
“For me, (it was) expected. For others, I’d probably say surprising,” Wallace said. “Me personally, I always felt like I could go out there and do what I did last year. I always had that belief in me. But just going out there and showing other people that I could do it was the main thing.”
Oklahoma State trumpets itself as “Wide Receiver U,” and it’s a well-deserved nickname. Under head coach Mike Gundy and receivers coach Kasey Dunn, the Cowboys have routinely produced some of the most prolific pass catchers in America, from Rashaun Woods to Dez Bryant, from Justin Blackmon to James Washington.
Wallace is cut from the same cloth. In fact ,Gundy compared Tylan to Washington in his willingness to work in practice, even if he was coming off the game of his life.
Wallace saved his most electrifying efforts for OSU’s toughest opponents. He made 10 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 win over then-No. 6 Texas, and had a similar stat line of 10 catches for 220 yards and two scores in a 48-47 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma in the Bedlam game.
“Probably Texas was my favorite game, just because of the setting,” Wallace said. “It being homecoming, with Barry Sanders being there, it was just a real crazy game, probably the best game I’ve ever played in my football career. It was a receiver’s dream to have a game like that.”
Tracin certainly enjoyed the show. Though his playing days are over, he’ll still be around the OSU program this fall as a volunteer coach for the Cowboys’ receivers.
As for Tylan, the receiver that Gundy labeled “tough” and “competitive” is planning to spend plenty of time in the end zone again. Away from the field, one of his community service endeavors is with a program called My Brother’s Keeper.
It’s not just a charity, it’s a calling.
“He and his brother are somewhat inseparable. Their relationship is awesome,” Gundy said. “You would have to ask him (if he’s motivated by his brother’s retirement), but he is a very driven young man. Both of them are.”
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Head coach: Mike Gundy (121-59 in 15 years at Oklahoma State)
2018 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big 12)
Last bowl game: 2018 Liberty Bowl (beat Missouri, 38-33)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense, 1 specialist
Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
Capacity: 55,509
Schedule
8/31 at Oregon State 9:30 p.m.
9/7 McNeese State 6 p.m.
9/14 at Tulsa 2:30 p.m.
9/21 at Texas TBA
9/28 Kansas State TBA
10/5 at Texas Tech TBA
10/19 Baylor TBA
10/26 at Iowa State TBA
11/2 TCU TBA
11/16 Kansas TBA
11/23 at West Virginia TBA
11/30 Oklahoma TBA