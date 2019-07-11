Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Texas track and field star Ashtin Zamzow were named the Big 12 male and female athletes of the year in a vote of media that covers the league.
Murray was only the second FBS player to record at least 4,000 passing yards and at least 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Additionally, he led the nation in total yards (school-record 5,362), points responsible for (324; tied), and yards per completion (16.8).
Murray guided the Sooners to their 12th Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive year.
Zamzow helped the Longhorns win the Big 12 outdoor championship by winning both the heptathlon and javelin events, and guided Texas to the indoor title with her victory in the pentathlon.