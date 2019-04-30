SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Area

Midway (18-10) vs. Plano West (23-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne

Belton (28-6) vs. Prosper (20-11) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor’s Getterman Stadium; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Temple (19-13) vs. Wylie (26-1) — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 4A

Area

Robinson (20-5) vs. Huntington (22-10) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Madisonville; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Lorena (20-6) vs. Rusk (18-5) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Lorena; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Rusk; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

China Spring (20-9) vs. Lufkin Hudson (22-8), 4 p.m. Wednesday at Madisonville (one-game playoff)

Class 3A

Area

Whitney (27-5) vs. Lexington (14-12), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD (one-game playoff)

West (19-10) vs. Rogers (27-4) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday, Waco ISD; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD

Troy (25-6) vs. Grandview (28-7) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD

Clifton (17-10) vs. Academy (16-3) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD

Class 2A

Area

Crawford (28-3) vs. Lindsay (9-6), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crowley (one-game playoff)

Bosqueville (22-6) vs. Alvord (14-12), 6 p.m. Friday at Crowley (one-game playoff)

Moody (12-12) vs. Valley View (24-3) — Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Valley Mills (11-10-1) vs. Collinsville (11-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Worth Brewer; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth Brewer; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Mart (16-5) vs. Honey Grove (18-5) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Justin Northwest; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Justin Northwest; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Axtell (16-5) vs. Trenton (10-5) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kennedale; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kennedale; Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale

Riesel (9-3) vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (19-13), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunnyvale (one-game playoff)

Class 1A

Area

Abbott (11-10) vs. Ector (3-11), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunnyvale

Covington (4-8) vs. Dodd City — Game 1, 5 p.m. Thursday at Era; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Era

TAPPS Division III

First round

Reicher (14-7) vs. TBD, TBD May 11

TCAF

Semifinals

Parkview vs. Crowley Nazarene, 4 p.m. Thursday at Springtown

BASEBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway (22-8) vs. Mesquite Horn (11-15-2) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 4A

Bi-district

China Spring vs. Hillsboro — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at China Spring; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at China Spring

Robinson vs. Waxahachie Life — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD

Connally vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West (one-game playoff)

Lorena vs. Alvarado — Game 1: TBD Thursday at Kennedale; Game 2: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cameron; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Mexia vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Rusk (one-game playoff)

Class 3A

Bi-district

Clifton (21-5) vs. Mildred (11-10) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at West; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at West; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

West (18-11) vs. Blooming Grove (16-7-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waxahachie (one-game playoff)

Whitney (13-13-3) vs. Malakoff (21-8) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff; Game 2: TBD Saturday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Troy (23-7) vs. Frankston (13-8) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Ranch, Franklin; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at The Ranch, Franklin; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Groesbeck (23-2-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (14-11-3) — Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; 3 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

Second-place tiebreaker

Hubbard 8, Axtell 7

Bi-district

Bosqueville (21-4), bye

Valley Mills (16-7), bye

Crawford (7-8), bye

Moody (8-11) vs. Santo (18-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne

Riesel (19-3), bye

Hubbard vs. Frost (11-4-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at West (one-game playoff)

Axtell vs. Italy (12-0) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Dawson (9-9) vs. Itasca (10-5) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Itasca; Game 2: noon Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 1A

Bi-district

Abbott (12-11) vs. Coolidge (4-9), noon Saturday at West

Mount Calm (1-16) vs. Avalon (10-8-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Italy

Gholson (0-11) vs. Graford (11-11), 6 p.m. Friday at Graford

TAPPS Division III

First round

Boerne Geneva 12, Reicher 2

TAPPS Division IV

First round

Live Oak (5-7) vs. TBD, TBD May 7

TCAF

First round

FW Christian Life Prep 14, Parkview 0

