SOFTBALL
Class 6A
Area
Midway (18-10) vs. Plano West (23-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne
Belton (28-6) vs. Prosper (20-11) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor’s Getterman Stadium; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Temple (19-13) vs. Wylie (26-1) — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 4A
Area
Robinson (20-5) vs. Huntington (22-10) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Madisonville; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Lorena (20-6) vs. Rusk (18-5) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Lorena; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Rusk; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
China Spring (20-9) vs. Lufkin Hudson (22-8), 4 p.m. Wednesday at Madisonville (one-game playoff)
Class 3A
Area
Whitney (27-5) vs. Lexington (14-12), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD (one-game playoff)
West (19-10) vs. Rogers (27-4) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday, Waco ISD; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD
Troy (25-6) vs. Grandview (28-7) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD
Clifton (17-10) vs. Academy (16-3) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD
Class 2A
Area
Crawford (28-3) vs. Lindsay (9-6), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crowley (one-game playoff)
Bosqueville (22-6) vs. Alvord (14-12), 6 p.m. Friday at Crowley (one-game playoff)
Moody (12-12) vs. Valley View (24-3) — Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Valley Mills (11-10-1) vs. Collinsville (11-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Worth Brewer; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth Brewer; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Mart (16-5) vs. Honey Grove (18-5) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Justin Northwest; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Justin Northwest; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Axtell (16-5) vs. Trenton (10-5) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kennedale; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kennedale; Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale
Riesel (9-3) vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (19-13), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunnyvale (one-game playoff)
Class 1A
Area
Abbott (11-10) vs. Ector (3-11), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunnyvale
Covington (4-8) vs. Dodd City — Game 1, 5 p.m. Thursday at Era; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Era
TAPPS Division III
First round
Reicher (14-7) vs. TBD, TBD May 11
TCAF
Semifinals
Parkview vs. Crowley Nazarene, 4 p.m. Thursday at Springtown
BASEBALL
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway (22-8) vs. Mesquite Horn (11-15-2) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 4A
Bi-district
China Spring vs. Hillsboro — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at China Spring; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at China Spring
Robinson vs. Waxahachie Life — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD
Connally vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West (one-game playoff)
Lorena vs. Alvarado — Game 1: TBD Thursday at Kennedale; Game 2: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cameron; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Mexia vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Rusk (one-game playoff)
Class 3A
Bi-district
Clifton (21-5) vs. Mildred (11-10) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at West; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at West; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
West (18-11) vs. Blooming Grove (16-7-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waxahachie (one-game playoff)
Whitney (13-13-3) vs. Malakoff (21-8) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff; Game 2: TBD Saturday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Troy (23-7) vs. Frankston (13-8) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Ranch, Franklin; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at The Ranch, Franklin; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Groesbeck (23-2-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (14-11-3) — Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; 3 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 2A
Second-place tiebreaker
Hubbard 8, Axtell 7
Bi-district
Bosqueville (21-4), bye
Valley Mills (16-7), bye
Crawford (7-8), bye
Moody (8-11) vs. Santo (18-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne
Riesel (19-3), bye
Hubbard vs. Frost (11-4-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at West (one-game playoff)
Axtell vs. Italy (12-0) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Dawson (9-9) vs. Itasca (10-5) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Itasca; Game 2: noon Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 1A
Bi-district
Abbott (12-11) vs. Coolidge (4-9), noon Saturday at West
Mount Calm (1-16) vs. Avalon (10-8-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Italy
Gholson (0-11) vs. Graford (11-11), 6 p.m. Friday at Graford
TAPPS Division III
First round
Boerne Geneva 12, Reicher 2
TAPPS Division IV
First round
Live Oak (5-7) vs. TBD, TBD May 7
TCAF
First round
FW Christian Life Prep 14, Parkview 0