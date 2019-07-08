Former Baylor guard Makai Mason has signed a two-year pro basketball contract with Germany's Alba Berlin.
The 24-year-old holds both German and United States citizenships and has played for the German national team. Alba reached the EuroCup finals this year where it lost to Valencia (Spain).
Mason spent four years at Yale before transferring to Baylor where he averaged 14.9 points this past season despite injuries. Mason averaged 3.4 assists and shot 39.8 percent from 3-point range and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.