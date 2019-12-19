Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman (left), celebrates Mart’s third straight championship with Trey Arjon and Micah Sauls (right) after defeating Hamlin in the Class 2A Division II championship game Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It is Mart’s third straight title, and the school’s eighth overall. See story, Page 1B.
