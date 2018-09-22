WHITNEY — With the game tied at 14 heading into the fourth quarter, the nail biter of a game came down to the fourth quarter as Robinson came away with a 29-28 victory on the road in Whitney on Friday.
The Wildcats scored with around eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter off a one-yard rushing touchdown by Devin Wilson. The PAT, however, was missed.
With Whitney up 20-14, Malik Ford rushed the ball 19 yards to the touchdown around a minute later to tie things up before the Rockets made the PAT to go ahead 21-20.
Back and forth the two teams went defensively until Whitney struck again with less than a minute left in the game. Wilson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass, and the PAT was good as the Wildcats took a 27-21 lead.
As the time ticked off the scoreboard, Robinson found a quick answer with a 25-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up. It all came down to the PAT, which was good for the Rockets as it gave them a one-point edge that held on until the end of the game.
Lorena 42, Teague 7
TEAGUE — Behind AJ Bell’s explosive night, Lorena topped Teague 42-7 to remain undefeated on the season. Bell had 22 carries for 201 yards and four touchdowns.
Bell didn’t score his first touchdown until 3:51 left in the first quarter. Until then, Lorena built up a 14-0 lead with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Bradley Lina to Ben Craig followed by a 39-yard defensive touchdown as Julius Salazar scooped up a mishandled lateral and took it to the house.
Teague’s only touchdown was scored in the second quarter, but it was all Lorena and Bell the rest of the way as the running back had one touchdown in the third quarter to go with a pair in the fourth to add on to the Leopards’ lead.
Groesbeck 40, Eustace 7
EUSTACE – The Goats racked up 394 yards of total offense as Groesbeck dominated in a 40-7 victory over Eustace on the road.
Ameer Lee had 163 of those yards on 14 carries for three touchdowns. Ty Hale passed for 155 of them for three touchdowns. Brandyn Canady (73 yards), Jake Pringle (49 yards) and Zach Wilson (22 yards) each caught a touchdown pass.
Evant 59, Blum 52 OT
EVANT — In an overtime thriller, Evant edged Blum 59-52.
Each team did most of their damage on the ground, with Blum rushing for 365 yards and Evant running for 440 yards.
Down by eight, Blum tied the game in the fourth quarter with 4:42 to play when Blain Garza ran the ball 15 yards into the end zone. With the game tied at 36 at the end of regulation, the two teams matched each other point for point until Evant held on, scoring a 14-yard run on its third drive of overtime to seal the victory.