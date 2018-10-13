MADISONVILLE – Connally handed Madisonville its first district loss of the season as the Cadets won 42-21 on the road Friday night. Now the two teams are tied atop the district standings with a 2-1 record, along with Lorena.
Connally jumped out to an early 21-7 lead at half time after taking a quick 7-0 edge heading into the second quarter. From there, the Cadets kept Madisonville trying to play keep up the rest of the night.
Jay’veon Sunday was responsible for all but one of those Connally touchdowns as Madisonville had no answer for the explosive running back. The junior finished with 25 carries for 219 yards.
While Sunday and the offense kept things rolling, the Connally defense kept Madisonville out of sorts. Joseph Crosby led the way with 11 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. As a unit, the Cadet defense did plenty of damage in the Madisonville backfield as Kavian Gaither also racked up a pair of tackles for loss.
Teague 27, Groesbeck 21
GROESBECK – A 14-0 advantage in the second quarter helped Teague hand Groesbeck its second-straight loss of the season to the tune of 27-21.
Ameer Lee got things going for Groesbeck with a one-yard touchdown run to give the Goats an early 7-0 lead. Teague, however, answered right back with four-straight scores. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Groesbeck answered back.
Clifton 70, Hamilton 12
HAMILTON – The Cubs continue to dominate. Clifton, now a perfect 7-0, claimed its first district victory of the season with a 70-12 win over Hamilton.
And the Cubs left no doubt how this game would turn out as they got on the board less than two minutes into the game off a 28-yard touchdown run by Mason Brandenberger.
That would be the first of three rushing touchdowns for the quarterback, all of which came in the opening quarter, as he finished with nine rushes for 100 yards in addition to completing nine of 12 pass attempts for 117 yards and three more touchdowns.
Defensively, Clifton held Hamilton to under 200 yards of total offense.
Mart 58, Meridian 0
MERIDIAN – It was a balanced effort in Mart’s 58-0 victory over Meridian. The Panthers finished the contest with 262 rush yards as eight different players recorded a minimum of three carries on the night. Tyrek Horne led the group with four carries for 83 yards, while Jon Hurth added four carries for 62 yards.
While everyone seemed to get in on the action in the run game, Kyler Martin did his part sharing the wealth through the air as the quarterback completed all but one pass attempt for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Shatydrick Bailey, Dometrius Greene and Logan Wehmeyer each caught a touchdown pass from Martin.
Frost 44, Wortham 14
FROST – Ramon Manrriquez finiwhed with 15 carries for 303 yards and five touchdowns as Frost topped Wortham, 44-14. His touchdowns runs were 35 yards, 92 yards, 68 yards, 34 yards and 69 yards.
After Frost took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, Wortham fought back with 14 points in the second quarter to only trail the Polar Bears by two heading into halftime. Riley Baker scored the first touchdown on a one-yard run before KJ Jackson, who recorded 16 carries for 135 yards in the game, exploded for an 85-yard touchdown run.
Wortham, however, failed to score again as Frost pulled away with 28 second-half points, 22 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Iredell 52, Jonesboro 20
IREDELL – The Dragons are still undefeated, but their streak of 45-ing everyone on their schedule came to an end. But what also came to an end was Jonesboro’s win streak over Iredell as the Dragons topped the Eagles, 52-20.
Five different Dragons scored on the night in what head coach Luis Guereca called a solid win for his team.
Lueders-Avoca 50, Parkview 47
Editor’s note: The score for this game was incorrect in Saturday’s Tribune-Herald.