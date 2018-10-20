TROY — The Trojans derailed Rockdale’s five-game win streak with a 21-17 victory Friday night.
Rockdale scored first off a 73-yard pass less than a minute into the game. Troy wasn’t stunned by Rockdale’s fast start, however, as they answered with an 8-yard rushing touchdown around three minutes later.
The score wasn’t tied for too long as Rockdale scored what would be its final touchdown of the game with a 25-yard rushing touchdown to go up by seven over the home team with less than a minute to play in the first quarter.
Troy remained persistent as a 32-yard rushing touchdown tied the game with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. Then with seven minutes to play in the third quarter, Troy scored again to take its first lead of the night off a four-yard rushing touchdown.
Rockdale tried to answer, but its 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough to overtake the Trojans.
Teague 34, McGregor 7
TEAGUE — Teague held McGregor to only 57 yards of total offense – 67 pass yards and -10 rush yards – as the Lions continued their winning ways with a 34-7 victory over the Bulldogs.
The home team jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to its second straight victory. Teague is now 2-1 in district play and tied for fourth in the standings, a game ahead of McGregor and Groesbeck who are each 1-3.
The Lions grounded and pounded with a one-two punch rush game with running back Gelico Green and quarterback Zack Satterwhite. Green carried the ball 22 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while Satterwhite accounted for 16 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Bosqueville 48, Moody 8
MOODY – Moody had no answer for the offensive onslaught that Bosqueville brought as the Bulldogs ran over the Bearcats, 48-8.
Bosqueville didn’t get on the board until there was less than a minute left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs kept that momentum going with 24 points scored in the second frame and 16 scored in the third.
Moody didn’t get on the board until the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late for any kind of comeback for the Bearcats.
Riesel 58, Bruceville-Eddy 14
RIESEL — A 64-yard rushing touchdown less than two minutes into the game left no doubt as to what the outcome would be as Riesel topped Bruceville-Eddy, 58-14.
The Indians scored 20 points in the first quarter, all while shutting out the visitors, to hold a comfortable 20-0 edge heading into the second quarter. And Riesel continued to roll as it held a 32-0 lead at half time.
Bruceville-Eddy finally got on the board in the third quarter, before scoring another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Riesel continued to pile on the points.