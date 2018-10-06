Clifton 45, Venus 0
VENUS – Clifton has yet to be defeated and continues to play stout defensively as the Cubs put together another shutout performance in their 45-0 win over Venus Friday night.
Clifton got off to a fast start, outscoring Venus, 28-0 in the first quarter alone. The scoring onslaught began less than two minutes into the game when Alfredo Rodriguez punch it in from a yard out to put the Cubs on the board.
Less than a minute later it was Mason Brandenberger with a five-yard touchdown run. Then it was TJ Ferch later on in the quarter with a 35-yard reception from Brandenberger before a one-yard run by Rodriguez with 27 seconds left in the quarter finished things off for the Cubs.
Alfredo Rodriguez finished with 10 carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns, and Riley Perry chipped in four carries for 87 yards and a score. Mason Brandenberger completed four of 10 pass attempts for 109 yards and one touchdown.
Clifton scored three more times on the night – one field goal and two touchdowns, one a nine-yard run by Brandenberger and the other a 63-yard run by Perry.
McGregor 42, Maypearl 20
MAYPEARL — Two different Bulldogs took snaps under center as McGregor defeated Maypearl, 42-20.
Veandre McDaniel completed eight of 10 passes for 91 yards, and Jhobe Smith completed seven of 16 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns. McDaniel added 108 yards off three carries with a touchdown, while Tanner Ledesma led the receiving corps with six catches for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Madisonville 20, Fairfield 17
FAIRFIELD – A lead heading into the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Eagles as Madisonville scored 10 in the fourth to top Fairfield, 20-17.
Madisonville tied the game with eight minutes to go before taking the lead for good with a 30-yard field goal with two seconds left on the clock.
Iredell 50,
Bynum 0
BYNUM — It was another good win for the Dragons as they topped Bynum 50-0 in a game called in the third quarter due to the six-man mercy rule.
Morgan Whitfield continues to dominate on the field as the senior finished Friday night with six carries for 132 yards and four touchdowns.
Abbott 56, Methodist Home 16
ABBOTT – After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, Abbott never trailed in its 56-16 victory over Methodist Home.
Paxton Miller finished with 25 yards for 283 yards to lead the way for the Panthers.