MAYPEARL — Clifton’s defense swarmed Maypearl at every turn, holding the Panthers to minus-five yards of total offense in a blowout, shutout victory Friday night.
The Cubs (3-0) built a 30-0 lead by the half, including scoring three times in a three-minute span in the second quarter. T.J. Ferch recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the first of those, then just a minute and 23 seconds later Ferch scored again on a 21-yard pass from Mason Brandenburger. Just 1:16 after that score, Clifton again capitalized on Maypearl’s punt problems, when a punt rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
Alfredo Rodriguez led Clifton’s running game with 82 yards and a touchdown.
Riesel 44, Jarrell 35
JARRELL – While Steven Searcy threw for a handful of touchdowns in the first half, Braden Jenkins took over on the ground to give Riesel a 44-35 victory over Jarrell.
Jenkins finished with 15 carries for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
Hamilton 48, Moody 6
MOODY – In a game that was called at the end of the third quarter due to weather, Hamilton topped Moody, 48-6.
Hillsboro 23, Whitney 16
HILLSBORO – The Eagles kept the Whitney offense in check as Hillsboro hung on to a 23-16 victory.
Hillsboro finished with 140 passing yards and 89 rushing yards in the win.
Milano 25, Bremond 22
BREMOND – Milano senior quarterback Kathen Funburg accounted for 184 yards and two touchdowns to power the Eagles to a 25-22 nondistrict victory over the Bremond Tigers on Friday night.
Funburg rushed for 83 yards on 27 carries, including a 56-yard touchdown run that gave Milano (1-2) a 15-8 lead. Funburg, a converted running back, threw for 101 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Christian Thurman with 4:59 left in the half to tie the game at 8.
Funburg had only 18 yards less than Bremond as Milano’s defense held the Tigers to 70 yards rushing on 38 carries, spoiling Bremond’s homecoming.
Bremond (1-2) had sophomore Seth Kasowski and sophomore JT Anthony combine for 132 yards passing. Kasowski threw a 9-yard touchdown to Anthony with 8:16 left and Kasowski added the two-point conversion for the game’s final points.
Morgan 61, Three Way 0
MORGAN — After scoring 41 points in the first quarter, Morgan never looked back in its 61-0 romping over Three Way in a contest that ended at halftime.
Offensively, the Eagles were balanced in every way. Derik Davenport stood out as he scored touchdowns by passing, running, returning a recovered fumble and an interception return. Defensively, Morgan never allowed the Braves to get on their side of the field.