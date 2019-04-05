TAMPA, Fla. – Oregon did what so many Baylor opponents have done this season.
Faced with a choice of going into the paint versus Lady Bears 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown and 6-4 forward Lauren Cox, or shooting from beyond the arc, the Ducks let it rip from distance.
To Oregon’s credit, they tied a national semifinal record by hitting 12 3-pointers, matching Syracuse’s effort in 2016. But it took the Ducks 32 attempts to get there.
And it ended the way so many other games have for Baylor opponents.
Oregon shot 38 percent from 3-point range and 37 percent overall.
Baylor went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc, but the Lady Bears are still moving on to the national championship game.
“I think that’s why we get post players is because people whose daughters are big, they don’t want to sit there and rebound and kick a ball out to 3-point shooters all night, set screens for three-point shooters all night,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think with the post players, they involve our perimeter players. We don’t have to shoot a lot of threes.”
Another All-American in Baylor’s wake
In the last four games, Baylor has faced a gauntlet of All-Americans with gaudy stats.
The Lady Bears are making a habit of taking some of the shine off those stats.
It started with California center Kristine Anigwe, who entered the second-round game with 33 consecutive double-doubles. She posted 13 points and just five rebounds against Baylor. It continued with Iowa center and AP Player of the Year Megan Gustafson, who had tied the NCAA single-season record with 33 double-doubles this season. The Lady Bears held her to 23 points and nine rebounds.
On Friday night, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu took a shot at Baylor’s stingy defense. Ionescue had eight triple-doubles to her credit this season. But she managed just 18 points, six assists and four rebounds against Baylor.
Lady Bears’ Who’s-Who showed up
Baylor had a list of prominent alumni in attendance on Friday night at Amalie Arena.
Lady Bears All-American Nina Davis (2014-2017), 2012 national championship team members Sune Agbuke and Mariah Chandler, Jhasmin Player and Cherrish Wallace were all in the building rooting for Baylor.
Other well-known faces in green and gold included former Dr Pepper CEO Jim Turner and former Baylor men’s basketball coach Jim Haller.