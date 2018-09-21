PALESTINE — The Fairfield Eagles withstood a late fourth-quarter score to hold off the Palestine Tigers, 17-14, in their final nondistrict contest on Friday night.
The score was tied at 7 entering the fourth quarter, but Tyler Haynes gave Fairfield (4-0) the lead for good on a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth. Then Fairfield’s defense came up large, as Jar’Mychael Hudson picked off a Palestine pass and dashed the other direction for a 41-yard interception return for the touchdown.
That score gave Fairfield a 17-7 lead, but Palestine made a final push when Tyler Gray launched a 51-yard TD pass to Tre Calhoun with 2:42 remaining. However, the Eagles were able to run out the clock at the end on the win.
They’ll meet Lorena in a battle of unbeatens in next week’s District 8-4A Div. II opener.
Cleburne 47, University 3
CLEBURNE — The Yellow Jackets’ special teams were plenty special as Cleburne handled the Trojans in a District 5-5A clash.
Cleburne (3-0 overall, 1-0 in district) got a spark from Jake Reynolds with a 48-yard return of the opening kickoff to set up the team’s first touchdown, on a pass from Gunner Hammond to Jamari Bradley. The Yellow Jackets also recovered two fumbles on kicks to the Trojans (1-3, 0-2) in the first half, as they dashed out to a 34-3 halftime edge.
Jeremiah Stroupe did everything he could, as the workmanlike running back led University with 27 carries for 229 yards. But the Trojans couldn’t muster much in the way of additional help. The Trojans’ only scoring came on Ronaldo Galvan’s 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
University will return home next week to face Joshua (1-3, 0-2), which had won only six games over the past five seasons entering this one.
Moody 26, Meridian 7
MOODY — Evan Norward piled up 222 yards rushing as the Bearcats took down the visiting Yellowjackets.
Norward had one rushing TD, while Barrett Hubbard scored on three short TD runs for Moody (1-3), which notched its first win of the 2018 season.
Frost 57, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
CROSS ROADS — The Polar Bears had no chill, dispatching Cross Roads in a runaway.
Frost (3-1) put up four touchdowns before the first quarter horn even expired. Antoni Alvarado hit on 5 of 9 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns for the game for the Polar Bears.
Ramon Manrriquez also had a momentous night, carrying seven times for 113 yards and two TDs, catching scoring tosses of 16 and 59 yards from Alvarado, and returning a punt 80 yards to the house.
Iredell 54, Gordon 8
GORDON — Senior standout Morgan Whitfield plowed his way to three touchdown runs and also added a TD pass as the Dragons torched the Longhorns.
Whitfield got the scoring started just 52 seconds into the game when he connected with Brayden Fletcher on a 35-yard scoring strike. Whitfield later hit the end zone himself on runs of 60, 36 and 6 yards. Iredell (3-0) showed some fiery defense as well, highlighted by a 50-yard interception return to paydirt by Colton Fowler.
Avalon 63, Walnut Springs 16
WALNUT SPRINGS — Avalon scored four touchdowns in the final 6:36 of the first half to turn a close game into a runaway, in a game played on Thursday due to the threat of bad weather.
Avalon led just 23-16 midway through the second quarter before erupting for 28 unanswered points. The toughest blow for the Hornets (1-3) came in the waning seconds of the half, as Avalon’s Rhett Newton scooped up a fumble and raced 33 yards for the TD. Newton also rushed for a game-best 124 yards.
Tristan Whitt and Julian Zamora accounted for Walnut Springs’ two TDs.
Penelope 52, Mount Calm 0
PENELOPE — Kris Lozano and Kennon Reddon rushed for a pair of touchdowns apiece as the Wolverines tallied a mercy-rule win over the nearby Panthers.
Penelope (3-1) kept things well-grounded with its running game, and distributed the carries among a number of players. Brenner Martin and Jaimen Marquez each chipped in one TD run.