Hirschi High School JROTC cadets flip a truck tire over during a timed competition exercise at the Waco Drill meet. Students from across the state competed in the one day event at Waco high school that attracted hundreds of cadets for the one-day event designed to showcase their skills through a number of different exercises. Hirschi is located in Wichita Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.