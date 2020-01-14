The Doris Miller Family YMCA will have their Youth Little Dribbler basketball final signup and tryout evaluation (everyone makes the team) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the gym.

Age groups are 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14, separated into boys and girls divisions. The cost for members is $30 and $40 for non-members with jerseys included. For more information call 254-752-1605.

