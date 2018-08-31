Under Willie Williams, La Vega was known for running the ball and playing stingy, physical defense.
Under Don Hyde, not much has changed.
In Hyde’s debut game as La Vega’s head coach, the Pirates piled up 538 rushing yards in a 39-8 victory over Castroville Medina Valley on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
No. 4 La Vega (1-0) distributed the wealth evenly, as plenty of players got to tote the rock. Elisha Cummings led the way with 11 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Demicco Chambliss added 14 carries for 142 yards and a score, and Jar’Quae Walton had 11 totes for 90 yards and a pair of scores.
Meanwhile, La Vega’s secondary blanketed Medina Valley’s receivers, picking off quarterback Alex Child three times. Donta Stuart, Josh Hamilton and Quintaveon Mason all had interceptions for the Pirates.
Medina Valley held a brief lead, 8-6, after a 10-yard James Gipson run in the first quarter, but La Vega closed the game with 33 unanswered points.
Robinson 41, Taylor 21
TAYLOR — Running back Brady Kay hit paydirt three times as the Rockets rolled over the Ducks for their first victory since Sept. 22, 2017, snapping a six-game losing slide.
Kay’s first TD run of the game was set up by a nifty fumble recovery by the Rocket defense. That unit showed plenty of lively play throughout, including late in the second half, when Tanner Wiese picked off the Ducks (0-1) and raced back the other way for a pick-six that covered 60 yards.
Robinson (1-0) scored 34 unanswered points on its way to the win, after trailing 21-7 early on.
Temple 45, RR Cedar Ridge 25
TEMPLE — Jared Wiley launched a 55-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Johnston just 29 seconds into the game, and the Wildcats were off and rolling in a season-opening triumph over Cedar Ridge at Wildcat Stadium.
Wiley-to-Johnson would ultimately be a familiar refrain for the P.A. announcer, as the QB hooked up with the receiver for three more TDs, covering 55, 29 and 71 yards. Wiley also called his own number for a 43-yard scoring scamper in the opening quarter.
Anthony Jackson showed off his speed with a 78-yard TD jaunt on the first drive of the third quarter for the Wildcats (1-0).
Cameron Yoe 49, Mexia 34
ALVARADO — In a neutral-site matchup, the Yoemen and Blackcats both showed plenty of offensive firepower, but Cameron had a little more.
Yoe’s Davion Bynaum had a huge night on both sides of the ball, including ripping off a pair of long touchdown runs.
Mexia’s Jadrian Smith had some quick scampers of his own, including a 96-yard run to the house in the first half. But the Yoe defense came up with a game-icing interception in the end zone with 4:14 to play to thwart any thought of a Blackcat rally.
Reicher 34, Kerens 33
Sophomore Jake Boozer made some huge plays at quarterback for the Cougars, including a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the game-winner.
Boozer ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 162 and two more TDs. Reicher’s defense helped save the day in the wild back-and-forth game — which was helped by a big night from Kerens QB TK Davis — by recovering a fumble with 2:27 to go.
Clifton 59, Valley Mills 7
CLIFTON — In the Highway 6 Shakedown, Mason Brandenburger and the Cubs were too much for the nearby Eagles.
Brandenburger scored on a 35-yard run just three minutes into the game, and Clifton never slowed down. He also went 9-for-9 passing for 220 yards.
Alfredo Rodriguez had a big night rushing the ball for Clifton (1-0), going for 142 yards and three TDs.
Spencer Eccleston had the only score for Valley Mills (0-1), breaking off a 72-yard run in the third quarter.
Troy 15, Salado 6
BELTON — The Trojans put together a feisty defensive effort, and added a much-needed insurance score late in a season-opening win over the Eagles at UMHB’s Crusader Stadium.
Troy (1-0) limited Salado to just one third-quarter score.
Neither team could illuminate UMHB’s nice scoreboard for much of the first half. Finally, Troy’s Zach Hrbacek broke off a 35-yard rumble to paydirt with 1:11 left in the half, giving the Trojans a 7-0 lead at the break.
Salado (0-1) rallied to cut Troy’s lead to 7-6 on a Tate Harvey 3-yard TD late in the third quarter. But that’s all the Trojans would surrender, and they added a bit of breathing room on a touchdown with less than a minute to play.
Avalon 38, Abbott 14
ABBOTT — Avalon’s prolific quarterback Miguel Padron launched three touchdown passes while running for another, and the Eagles topped the Panthers in their season opener Thursday night.
Padron connected for 7-of-9 passing for 102 yards and those three TDs for Avalon (1-0), but the Eagles used a two-pronged passing attack, as Rhett Newton went 5-of-6 for 66 yards and a score.
Abbott (0-1) trailed 22-0 before finally cracking the scoreboard on Kadyn Johnson’s touchdown plunge in the third quarter. But the Panthers couldn’t mount a comeback, as Padron hit Marcos Kinser for a 31-yard scoring strike moments later.
Isaac Terrazas led Abbott’s run game with 93 yards on seven carries.
Bynum 59, Oglesby 14
OGLESBY — In the debut game for both teams’ head coaches, it worked out better for Josh Conner and the Bynum Bulldogs.
Bynum’s mercy-rule triumph marked the first time the Bulldogs had 45’ed a team since 2014.
The game also marked the debut for new Oglesby head coach Ryan Kyle, a former football standout at Mart and UMHB.