HOLLAND — Behind its signature balanced offensive attack, No. 2-ranked Mart topped Holland, 34-7, on Friday night.
Quarterback Kyler Martin finished the night 12 of 25 through the air for 139 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
While Shatydrick Bailey and Tyrek Horne are known for their running prowess, the pair of running backs both caught a few passes and even scored a receiving touchdown each. They also finished with their usual rushing numbers as Bailey recorded 108 rushing yards and Horne racked up 60.
Defensively, Tonny Sanchez-Yanex had a big night with 22 tackles.
Glen Rose 42, Connally 36
GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose jumped out to a 15-point lead after the first quarter and hung on to top Connally.
Down 29-7 at the half, the Cadets (1-1) marched back to within a touchdown as the fourth quarter began. However, they couldn’t complete the comeback.
Rosebud-Lott 28, Chilton 0
CHILTON — After a scoreless first quarter, Rosebud-Lott found its groove as it topped Chilton in a matchup of Highway 77 neighbors.
Haven Mortimer used both his legs (2 TDs rushing) and his arm (1 TD passing) to fuel the Cougar offensive attack. Mortimer finished with 84 yards on the ground and 79 through the air.
Whitney 43, Marlin 0
WHITNEY — The Wildcat offense was unstoppable as Whitney powered past Marlin.
Wildcats quarterback Devin Wilson completed 11 of 14 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball nine times for 92 yards and 2 scores.
Kolby Tanner was his main target as the receiver caught the ball seven times for 113 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Juan Saucedo recorded 11 carries for 156 yards and two scores.
Fairfield 55, Brownsboro 28
FAIRFIELD — Cam Ransom had quite the night for Fairfield as his four touchdowns led the way to the Eagles’ convincing victory over Brownsboro.
Ransom’s touchdowns covered 65, 39, 38 and five yards. His second touchdown tied things up at 21. Though that touchdown run happened toward the end of the second quarter, it set the tone for the second half as Fairfield outscored Brownsboro, 34-7, in the final two quarters.