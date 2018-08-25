Hundreds of participants work out in Camp Gladiator at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium, just one many locations across the state and the country while celebrating their 10th anniversary. Camp Gladiator is offering the massive workout on a grand scale in outdoor stadiums Saturday evening. The free event will last from 5 to 9 p.m. and feature workouts for all ages and levels along with music, and games. People ran through the stadium seats, playing field and outside the stadium
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28