Baylor All-Decade Award Winners

(as selected by Tribune-Herald, Baylor)

Football

Offensive Player of the Decade: Robert Griffin III

Defensive Player of the Decade: James Lynch

Specialist of the Decade: Aaron Jones

Baseball

Hitter of the Decade: Max Muncy

Pitcher of the Decade: Logan Verrett

Defensive Player of the Decade: Shea Langeliers

Men’s Golf

Player of the Decade: Cooper Dossey

Women’s Track and Field

Co-Track Athletes of the Decade: Tiffany Townsend, Tiffani McReynolds

Field Athlete of the Decade: Annie Rhodes Johnigan

Women’s Tennis

Player of the Decade: Lenka Broosova

Doubles Team of the Decade: Ema Burgic and Blair Shankle

Men’s Basketball

Player of the Decade: Johnathan Motley

Defensive Player of the Decade: Ekpe Udoh

Sixth Man of the Decade: Brady Heslip

Acrobatics and Tumbling

Athlete of the Decade: Kiara Nowlin

Specialist of the Decade: Ceara Gray

Soccer

Player of the Decade: Julie James

Offensive Player off the Decade: Aline de Lima

Defensive Player of the Decade: Precious Akanyirige

Men’s Tennis

Player of the Decade: Julian Lenz

Doubles Team of the Decade: Julian Lenz and Diego Galeano

Volleyball

Player of the Decade: Katie Staiger Smith

Defensive Player of the Decade: Shelly Stafford

Women’s Golf

Player of the Decade: Hayley Davis

Men’s Track and Field

Track Athlete of the Decade: Trayvon Bromell

Field Athlete of the Decade: Felix Obi

Equestrian

Jumping Seat Rider of the Decade: Sam Schaefer

Western Rider of the Decade: Mary Brown

Women’s Basketball

Player of the Decade: Brittney Griner

Defender of the Decade: Brittney Griner

Sixth Woman of the Decade: Brooklyn Pope

Men’s Cross Country

Runner of the Decade: Brad Miles

Softball

Hitter of the Decade: Kyla Walker

Pitcher of the Decade: Whitney Canion

Defensive Player of the Decade: Jessie Scroggins

Women’s Cross Country

Runner of the Decade: Rachel Johnson

