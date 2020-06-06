COLLEGE SPORTS
Baylor All-Decade Award Winners
(as selected by Tribune-Herald, Baylor)
Football
Offensive Player of the Decade: Robert Griffin III
Defensive Player of the Decade: James Lynch
Specialist of the Decade: Aaron Jones
Baseball
Hitter of the Decade: Max Muncy
Pitcher of the Decade: Logan Verrett
Defensive Player of the Decade: Shea Langeliers
Men’s Golf
Player of the Decade: Cooper Dossey
Women’s Track and Field
Co-Track Athletes of the Decade: Tiffany Townsend, Tiffani McReynolds
Field Athlete of the Decade: Annie Rhodes Johnigan
Women’s Tennis
Player of the Decade: Lenka Broosova
Doubles Team of the Decade: Ema Burgic and Blair Shankle
Men’s Basketball
Player of the Decade: Johnathan Motley
Defensive Player of the Decade: Ekpe Udoh
Sixth Man of the Decade: Brady Heslip
Acrobatics and Tumbling
Athlete of the Decade: Kiara Nowlin
Specialist of the Decade: Ceara Gray
Soccer
Player of the Decade: Julie James
Offensive Player off the Decade: Aline de Lima
Defensive Player of the Decade: Precious Akanyirige
Men’s Tennis
Player of the Decade: Julian Lenz
Doubles Team of the Decade: Julian Lenz and Diego Galeano
Volleyball
Player of the Decade: Katie Staiger Smith
Defensive Player of the Decade: Shelly Stafford
Women’s Golf
Player of the Decade: Hayley Davis
Men’s Track and Field
Track Athlete of the Decade: Trayvon Bromell
Field Athlete of the Decade: Felix Obi
Equestrian
Jumping Seat Rider of the Decade: Sam Schaefer
Western Rider of the Decade: Mary Brown
Women’s Basketball
Player of the Decade: Brittney Griner
Defender of the Decade: Brittney Griner
Sixth Woman of the Decade: Brooklyn Pope
Men’s Cross Country
Runner of the Decade: Brad Miles
Softball
Hitter of the Decade: Kyla Walker
Pitcher of the Decade: Whitney Canion
Defensive Player of the Decade: Jessie Scroggins
Women’s Cross Country
Runner of the Decade: Rachel Johnson
