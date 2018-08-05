Adlai Stevenson, in a speech at the University of Wisconsin in 1952, said, “If we value the pursuit of knowledge, we must be free to follow wherever that search may lead us.”
A bridge player is free to select his or her own opening lead. To test yourself today, look only at the West hand and the auction. What would you select?
In the bidding, since two clubs was natural and game-forcing, North’s jump to four hearts indicated three-card support and a minimum (the principle of fast arrival — the quicker you get to game, the weaker your hand). South’s jump to slam without using Blackwood suggested a void somewhere.
This deal was reported by Sueleyman Kolata from a tournament in Turkey. Sitting West was Tuana Altun, playing with her brother, Toygar Tuncay Altun. She immediately led a low club. Back in at trick two with her heart ace, she led a second club, which her brother ruffed to defeat the slam.
When asked about her defense, Tuana said, “I knew from the bidding that the opponents had a lot of clubs. I thought my partner was likely to ruff the first trick. He did not, but I was sure he was going to ruff on the second round, so I played another club without hesitation.” Not bad for an 8-year-old!
At the other table in a teams match, North-South stopped in game, so the Altun team gained 11 international match points. But if Tuana had defended differently, her team would have lost 11.
In the event as a whole, six hearts was bid at 31 tables and made 23 times.
