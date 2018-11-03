Charlie Brewer had nine days to think about the disaster at West Virginia, his career-worst performance, and the challenges he faced as he worked through concussion protocol.
All Brewer knew was that he wanted another shot to prove himself.
When he got that chance, he showed the savvy and leadership Baylor needed to nail down its biggest win of the season and start a homecoming party at McLane Stadium.
Stepping in for Jalan McClendon late in the third quarter, Brewer rallied Baylor from a 10-point deficit to an electrifying 35-31 win over Oklahoma State before 43,492 fans on Saturday afternoon.
Brewer capped his dazzling finish with a 6-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Denzel Mims for the winning touchdown with seven seconds remaining.
“Charlie do what Charlie do,” said Baylor running back John Lovett. “It’s a Brewer thing.”
With Brewer leading the Bears (5-4, 3-3) to three touchdowns in the last 16 minutes, they are one win away from bowl eligibility with three games remaining, beginning with next Saturday’s game against Iowa State in Ames. That’s quite a climb from second-year coach Matt Rhule’s 1-11 debut season.
“I certainly want this team to go to a bowl game,” Rhule said. “It just shows our guys that this is working. I want to go for our seniors because we’re going to have a chance somewhere down the line to fight and win championships because of what these guys have sacrificed.”
Trailing 31-28, the Baylor offense got the ball for the last time with 1:31 remaining after safety Chris Miller sacked Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius for a 9-yard loss at the Bears’ 45.
Baylor had no time outs remaining, but had a quarterback in Brewer who has shown incredible poise in critical situations in his two seasons at Baylor and throughout his storied career at Austin Lake Travis High School.
“I just knew my number was going to be called at some time and I had to go out and perform,” Brewer said. “I was pretty pumped to go out there and get a shot to help the team. As quarterback you’ve got to be ready for everything. We go over those situations. We went over it last night. We go over it every night before the game, two-minute situations and certain plays like that.”
Brewer scrambled for 9 yards and then picked up 4 more yards for a first down. After Brewer hit Trestan Ebner for 3 yards, Ebner broke loose for 16 yards to Oklahoma State’s 23.
A pass interference call against Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez put the Bears at the Cowboys’ eight. After the Cowboys hurried Brewer into an incompletion, he ran for 2 yards to the six.
But the clock was ticking and Brewer had to think quickly.
Brewer threw a ball high to Mims in the left corner of the end zone, and the 6-3 receiver outjumped 6-1 defensive back A.J. Green for the winning touchdown.
“He’s one-on-one and I think he can catch the ball over anyone in the country,” Brewer said. “I’m really comfortable throwing to him to give him a shot, and he’s the one who made the play.”
It was the only catch of the day for Mims, who came into the game experiencing stomach sickness. But it was the Bears’ most memorable play of the season.
“Oh, it was big,” Mims said. “It was the only catch I had today, but it was real big to catch the game-winning touchdown. I actually just had to get inside of him and go get the ball, because it was more toward his way, so I had to try to leap and use my length.”
Baylor’s fans celebrated wildly along with the players. It was a breakthrough moment in the Bears’ season.
“When Mims went up and snagged that bad boy, I was just screaming,” said Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston, who collected a team-high 17 tackles. “Obviously the whole side of the stadium (was screaming). It was awesome.”
The Cowboys (5-4, 2-4) had one last play where Cornelius threw to Tylan Wallace for 33 yards followed by several laterals before Baylor’s Jalen Hurd recovered the fumble by Tevin Jenkins.
That was Baylor’s cue for the postgame party to begin.
“It was just one of those games that you dream about, like a movie,” Lovett said. “Just coming down to the end, fingernail-biting. But we got it done. It was very exciting, because it was a great team win. Everyone felt emotional, everything was just connected.”
Rhule waited until late in the third quarter to make the quarterback switch because McClendon had taken the lion’s share of the reps in practice as Brewer underwent concussion protocol. Brewer was pulled in the second quarter of Baylor’s 58-14 loss at West Virginia on Oct. 25 in Morgantown.
Brewer had struggled through a terrible performance as he hit one of eight passes for 22 yards and a career-high three interceptions, but the whole team played poorly.
“That was a very embarrassing performance against West Virginia and we knew that,” Brewer said. “We’re a lot better than that and I think we showed it today by getting a win.
Though the Cowboys took a 24-14 lead into late in the third quarter, Rhule thought McClendon had played well in his first start at quarterback as he hit 10 of 17 for 102 yards and a first-quarter interception in the end zone.
But he expected Brewer to give the Bears a lift when he brought him in with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I just thought this is the time that maybe we need a spark, and maybe him running around would make some plays, and he certainly did,” Rhule said. “He extended a ton of drives there with his feet and certainly made the plays at the end.”
All Brewer had to do was hand off on his first play and Lovett did the rest as he exploded for a 75-yard touchdown run to cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 24-21. It was Baylor’s longest running play since the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl and the team's longest offensive play of the season.
“It was a big open lane for me,” Lovett said. “Two pullers came around and did what they needed to do. The first thing I did was thank my linemen because none of it would have happened without them.”
The Cowboys responded with a time-consuming 12-play, 79-yard drive that ended with Justice Hill’s 2-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 31-21 with 8:55 remaining in the game.
But Brewer led the Bears on an 86-yard drive that he finished off with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Hurd along the right sideline to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 31-28 with 5:43 remaining.
Hurd enjoyed a big day with seven catches for 96 yards while also rushing for 27 yards on nine carries. But on his touchdown catch, he ran the wrong route.
“He was supposed to run a post and Charlie just adjusted and threw it to him,” Rhule said. “But you know, good players make good plays.”
Before Brewer came into the game, McClendon scored the Bears’ only offensive touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. Trestan Ebner gave the Bears a 14-10 lead heading into halftime when he picked up the ball at the 7 after Christian Morgan blocked Zach Sinor’s punt.
But the finish came down to Brewer’s heroics that put the Bears one step away from bowl eligibility
“We love the guy, want to play for him, protect him,” Johnston said. “God, he was a studmuffin today.”