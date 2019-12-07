Baylor head coach Matt Rhule (left) and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley greet each other after the Big 12 championship game on Saturday in Arlington. Oklahoma won 30-23 in overtime. If the Sooners make the College Football Playoff, the Bears will play in the Sugar Bowl. For coverage of the championship game, see Page 1D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.