The Baylor soccer team will try to break a two-game losing streak when it faces Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Sunday at Elmer Gray Stadium in Abilene.

The Bears (3-2-1) dropped a 1-0 decision to Colorado last Sunday in Boulder before coming back to Waco and taking a 2-0 loss against Arkansas on Thursday.

Abilene Christian is 4-2 this season following Friday’s 5-2 win over North Alabama.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments