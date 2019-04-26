HS softball
Playoff pairings
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway 8, Rockwall-Heath 1
Belton 2, Mesquite Horn 0 — Game 1: Belton 14, Horn 2; Game 2: Belton 12, Horn 2
Temple (18-13) vs. Longview (23-10) — Game 1: Longview 8, Temple 4; Game 2: Temple 6, Longview 3; Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday at Ennis
Area
Midway (18-10) vs. Plano West (23-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne
Belton (28-6) vs. Prosper (20-11) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor’s Getterman Stadium; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 5A
Bi-district
Forney 2, University 0 — Game 1: Forney 11, University 0; Game 2: Forney 19, University 1
Class 4A
Bi-district
Robinson 2, Ferris 0 — Game 1: Robinson 11, Ferris 0; Game 2: Robinson 11, Ferris 1
Lorena 2, Midlothian Heritage 0 — Game 1: Lorena 13, Heritage 2; Game 2: Lorena 7, Heritage 2
China Spring 5, Alvarado 2
Venus 4, Gatesville 2
Carthage 2, Mexia 0 — Game 1: Carthage 11, Mexia 0; Game 2: Carthage 10, Mexia 0
Huntington 2, Fairfield 0 — Game 1: Huntington 12, Fairfield 0; Game 2: Huntington 7, Fairfield 0
Area
Robinson (20-5) vs. Huntington (22-10), TBD
Lorena (20-6) vs. Rusk (18-5), TBD
China Spring (20-9) vs. Lufkin Hudson (22-8), TBD
Class 3A
Bi-district
Whitney (26-5) vs. Malakoff (17-7) — Game 1: Whitney 12, Malakoff 2; Game 2: 7 p.m. Saturday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
West (18-9) vs. Blooming Grove (16-9) — Game 1: West 7, Blooming Grove 6; Game 2: 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Clifton 2, Corsicana Mildred 0 — Game 1: Clifton 9, Mildred 6; Game 2: Clifton 7, Mildred 6
Troy 2, Buffalo 0 — Game 1: Troy 13, Buffalo 3; Game 2: Troy 14, Buffalo 1
Groesbeck (16-7) vs. Academy (15-3) — Game 1: Academy 3, Groesbeck 0; Game 2: 9 a.m. Saturday at Mumford; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Area
Troy (25-6) vs. Grandview (28-7) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD
Clifton (17-10) vs. Groesbeck-Academy winner, TBD
Class 2A
Bi-district
Crawford 19, San Saba 0
Bosqueville 26, Cross Plains 4
Moody (11-12) vs. Goldthwaite (15-9) — Game 1: Goldthwaite 10, Moody 8; Game 2: Moody 5, Goldthwaite 2; Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton
Valley Mills 12, De Leon 7
Mart, bye
Axtell 22, Itasca 0
Riesel 4, Frost 3
Italy 11, Hubbard 1
Area
Crawford (28-3) vs. Lindsay (9-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at Crowley (one-game playoff)
Bosqueville (22-6) vs. Santo-Alvord winner, TBD
Valley Mills (11-10-1) vs. Collinsville (11-3), TBD
Mart (16-5) vs. Honey Grove (18-5), TBD
Axtell (16-5) vs. Trenton (10-5), TBD
Riesel (9-3) vs. Celeste-Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn winner, TBD
Class 1A
Bi-district
Santa Anna 8, Jonesboro 6
Gorman 24, Gholson 0
Abbott 12, Avalon 8
Covington, bye
Area
Abbott (11-10) vs. Ector (3-11), 6 p.m. Wednesday at North Forney
Covington (4-8) vs. Dodd City — Game 1, 5 p.m. Thursday at Era; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Era