HS softball

playoff pairings for April 25

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway (17-10) vs. Rockwall-Heath (13-12), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney (one-game playoff)

Belton (27-6) vs. Mesquite Horn (11-11) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Belton; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Temple (17-12) vs. Longview (22-9) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at South Grand Prairie; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Ennis; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Ennis

Class 5A

Bi-district

University (12-10) vs. Forney (25-2) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie; Game 2: follows Game 2; Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday at Cleburne

Class 4A

Bi-district

Robinson (17-5) vs. Ferris (7-15) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Ferris; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Robinson

Lorena (18-6) vs. Midlothian Heritage (11-12) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Lorena; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

China Spring (19-9) vs. Alvarado (15-13), 7 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro (one-game playoff)

Gatesville (13-9) vs. Venus (21-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose (one-game playoff)

Mexia (8-16) vs. Carthage (20-7) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Saline; Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline; Game 3 (if necessary): 2 p.m. Saturday at Grand Saline

Fairfield (6-8) vs. Huntington (20-10) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Rusk; Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Rusk; Game 3 (if necessary): 11 a.m. Saturday at Rusk

Class 3A

Bi-district

Whitney (25-5) vs. Malakoff (17-6) — TBD (check @WacoTribSports on Twitter or wacotrib.com)

West (17-9) vs. Blooming Grove (16-8) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at West; Games 2 and 3 (if necessary): TBD Saturday at Waco ISD

Clifton (16-10) vs. Corsicana Mildred (21-5) — Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Friday at Waco ISD

Troy (23-6) vs. Buffalo (13-10) — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 5:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD

Groesbeck (16-6) vs. Academy (14-3) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mumford; Game 2: 9 a.m. Saturday at Mumford; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

Fourth-place tiebreaker

Valley Mills 10, Bruceville-Eddy 9

Bi-district

Crawford def. San Saba

Bosqueville 26, Cross Plains 4

Moody (10-11) vs. Goldthwaite (14-8) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Hamilton; Game 2: follows Game 2; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton

Valley Mills (9-10) vs. De Leon (20-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne (one-game playoff)

Mart (16-5), bye

Axtell (15-5) vs. Itasca, 8 p.m. Thursday at Whitney

Riesel (8-3) vs. Frost (9-2), 5 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD

Hubbard (6-8) vs. Italy (14-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Italy (one-game playoff)

Area

Crawford (28-3) vs. Lindsay (9-6), 6 p.m. May 2 at Crowley (one-game playoff)

Bosqueville (22-6) vs. Santo-Alvord winner, TBD

Class 1A

District tiebreaker

Jonesboro def. Gholson

Bi-district

Jonesboro vs. Santa Anna, 6 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown

Gholson vs. Gorman, 3 p.m. Thursday at Whitney

Abbott (10-10) vs. Avalon (4-7), TBD at Italy or Palmer (tentative)

Covington (4-8), bye

