HS softball
playoff pairings for April 25
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway (17-10) vs. Rockwall-Heath (13-12), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney (one-game playoff)
Belton (27-6) vs. Mesquite Horn (11-11) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Belton; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Temple (17-12) vs. Longview (22-9) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at South Grand Prairie; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Ennis; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Ennis
Class 5A
Bi-district
University (12-10) vs. Forney (25-2) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie; Game 2: follows Game 2; Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday at Cleburne
Class 4A
Bi-district
Robinson (17-5) vs. Ferris (7-15) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Ferris; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Robinson
Lorena (18-6) vs. Midlothian Heritage (11-12) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Lorena; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
China Spring (19-9) vs. Alvarado (15-13), 7 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro (one-game playoff)
Gatesville (13-9) vs. Venus (21-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose (one-game playoff)
Mexia (8-16) vs. Carthage (20-7) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Saline; Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline; Game 3 (if necessary): 2 p.m. Saturday at Grand Saline
Fairfield (6-8) vs. Huntington (20-10) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Rusk; Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Rusk; Game 3 (if necessary): 11 a.m. Saturday at Rusk
Class 3A
Bi-district
Whitney (25-5) vs. Malakoff (17-6) — TBD (check @WacoTribSports on Twitter or wacotrib.com)
West (17-9) vs. Blooming Grove (16-8) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at West; Games 2 and 3 (if necessary): TBD Saturday at Waco ISD
Clifton (16-10) vs. Corsicana Mildred (21-5) — Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Friday at Waco ISD
Troy (23-6) vs. Buffalo (13-10) — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 5:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD
Groesbeck (16-6) vs. Academy (14-3) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mumford; Game 2: 9 a.m. Saturday at Mumford; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 2A
Fourth-place tiebreaker
Valley Mills 10, Bruceville-Eddy 9
Bi-district
Crawford def. San Saba
Bosqueville 26, Cross Plains 4
Moody (10-11) vs. Goldthwaite (14-8) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Hamilton; Game 2: follows Game 2; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton
Valley Mills (9-10) vs. De Leon (20-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne (one-game playoff)
Mart (16-5), bye
Axtell (15-5) vs. Itasca, 8 p.m. Thursday at Whitney
Riesel (8-3) vs. Frost (9-2), 5 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD
Hubbard (6-8) vs. Italy (14-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Italy (one-game playoff)
Area
Crawford (28-3) vs. Lindsay (9-6), 6 p.m. May 2 at Crowley (one-game playoff)
Bosqueville (22-6) vs. Santo-Alvord winner, TBD
Class 1A
District tiebreaker
Jonesboro def. Gholson
Bi-district
Jonesboro vs. Santa Anna, 6 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown
Gholson vs. Gorman, 3 p.m. Thursday at Whitney
Abbott (10-10) vs. Avalon (4-7), TBD at Italy or Palmer (tentative)
Covington (4-8), bye