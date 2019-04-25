HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Playoff pairings
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway (17-10) vs. Rockwall-Heath (13-12), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney (one-game playoff)
Belton (28-6) vs. Mesquite Horn (11-12) — Game 1: Belton 14, Mesquite Horn 2; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Temple (17-13) vs. Longview (23-9) — Game 1: Longview 8, Temple 4; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Ennis; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Ennis
Class 5A
Bi-district
Forney 2, University 0 — Game 1: Forney 11, University 0; Game 2: Forney 19, University 1
Class 4A
Bi-district
Robinson (17-5) vs. Ferris (7-15) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Ferris; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Robinson
Lorena (19-6) vs. Midlothian Heritage (11-13) — Game 1: Lorena 13, Heritage 2; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Lorena 13, Midlothian Heritage 2
Heritage 200 000 — 2 5 2
Lorena 133 024 – 13 16 1
Pitchers and catchers. MH Haley Warren and Elizabeth Schmidt. L Sara Robertson and Madison Gardiner. WP: Robertson. LP: Warren. Leading hitters. MH Rachel Richard 1-3, 2B. L: Ashlyn Wachtendorf 3-4, 3B; Kaci Donaldson 3-5, HR; Gardiner 2-3, 2 2B; Alexis Nava 2-2, 2B; Robertson 1-4, 3B. Records. MH 11-13; L 19-6. Note: Lorena took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
China Spring (19-9) vs. Alvarado (15-13), 4 p.m. Friday at Cleburne (one-game playoff)
Gatesville (13-9) vs. Venus (21-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose (one-game playoff)
Mexia (8-16) vs. Carthage (21-7) — Game 1: Carthage 11, Mexia 0; Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline; Game 3 (if necessary): 2 p.m. Saturday at Grand Saline
Fairfield (6-9) vs. Huntington (21-10) — Game 1: Huntington 12, Fairfield 0; Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Rusk; Game 3 (if necessary): 11 a.m. Saturday at Rusk
Class 3A
Bi-district
Whitney (26-5) vs. Malakoff (17-7) — Game 1: Whitney 12, Malakoff 2; Game 2: 7 p.m. Saturday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
West (18-9) vs. Blooming Grove (16-9) — Game 1: West 7, Blooming Grove 6; Games 2 and 3 (if necessary): TBD Saturday at Waco ISD
Clifton 2, Corsicana Mildred 0 — Game 1: Clifton 9, Mildred 6; Game 2: Clifton 7, Mildred 6
Troy 2, Buffalo 0 — Game 1: Troy 13, Buffalo 3; Game 2: Troy 14, Buffalo 1
Groesbeck (16-7) vs. Academy (15-3) — Game 1: Academy 3, Groesbeck 0; Game 2: 9 a.m. Saturday at Mumford; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Area
Troy (25-6) vs. Grandview (28-7), TBD
Clifton (17-10) vs. Groesbeck-Academy winner, TBD
Class 2A
Bi-district
Crawford 19, San Saba 0
Bosqueville 26, Cross Plains 4
Moody (11-12) vs. Goldthwaite (15-9) — Game 1: Goldthwaite 10, Moody 8; Game 2: Moody 5, Goldthwaite 2; Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton
Valley Mills 12, De Leon 7
Mart, bye
Axtell 22, Itasca 0
Riesel 4, Frost 3
Italy 11, Hubbard 1
Area
Crawford (28-3) vs. Lindsay (9-6), 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Crowley (one-game playoff)
Bosqueville (22-6) vs. Santo-Alvord winner, TBD
Valley Mills (10-10) vs. Collinsville (11-3), TBD
Mart (16-5) vs. Honey Grove-Campbell winner, TBD
Axtell (16-5) vs. Trenton-Merit Bland winner, TBD
Riesel (9-3) vs. Celeste-Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn winner, TBD
Class 1A
Bi-district
Santa Anna 8, Jonesboro 6
Gorman def. Gholson
Abbott 12, Avalon 8
Covington, bye
Area
Abbott (11-10) vs. Ector (3-11), TBD
Covington (4-8) vs. Dodd City: Game 1, 5 p.m. May 2 at Era; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary):6 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Era