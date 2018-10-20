In a self portrait that a 10-year-old girl pencil-sketched after her father was deported, her expression is solemn, eyes downcast and tears stream down her face.
“What I felt when [they] took my dad was the worst,” the girl wrote. “I felt like I was missing something, and that was part of my heart.”
Her testimony is one of dozens collected during a study on the impacts of stricter enforcement of U.S. immigration laws, which has led to what the authors are calling a mental health crisis in the Rio Grande Valley because of forced family separations.
The study was released Wednesday by Human Impact Partners, a California-based research group, and the community organization La Unión del Pueblo Entero. From March through September, the groups surveyed 212 adults in the Valley whose families are directly impacted by changing immigration policies and rising anti-immigrant rhetoric nationally.
According to the study, an estimated 75,000 children in the Valley belong to a mixed-status family with at least one child who is a citizen or has protected status and at least one parent who is an undocumented immigrant.
Around 1,800 children in the Valley had a parent deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017, leading to what the study’s authors say is increased levels of “toxic stress” in the community.
About 20 percent of the surveyed respondents said their child experienced post-traumatic stress disorder following a parent’s deportation. Symptoms ranged from increased anxiety, struggles in school, depression, constipation, trouble sleeping and fear of being alone.
“Their brains can’t stop thinking, ‘I’m in danger,’” said Teresa Brown, founder and director of the Attachment and Trauma Center of Houston. “They live with this helpless, terrorized feeling of everyone could possibly be the person who comes and causes my greatest fear to happen again.”
The study also focused on sanctuary city laws like SB 4, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed in May 2017. It gives local law enforcement officers the green light to question the immigration status of people they detain or arrest, and punishes local department heads and elected officials if they do not cooperate with immigration enforcement agencies.
“[The study] has to be used to focus on what is dangerous to communities,” Martha Sanchez, community organizing coordinator for LUPE, said during a press conference about the study on Wednesday. “What we are going to do with this study is ask police departments to focus on what really causes terror on the community.”
Living on the border — which has seen an large influx of Border Patrol agents in the past 20 years — increases the risk of apprehensions for the Valley’s undocumented residents. The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector has some of the highest apprehension numbers in the country, with more than 137,000 in 2017.
State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, who represents a portion of the Valley, said deporting otherwise law-abiding immigrants should not be a priority.
“To be deporting a mother or father who has lived here for 15 or 20 years, who is contributing to our economy, pays their taxes, has committed no crime, those families should not be deported,” he said.