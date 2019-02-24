When a show’s description cites a main character as a “brilliant former CIA operative,” I just hit my inner snooze button.
“24” pretty much set the comic book template for this genre, and “Homeland” offered rich character development. But along the way there have been too many grim, unoriginal photocopies to catalog.
Seriously, how many shows have been set in the world of high-stakes high-tech anti-terrorism? Who can forget Anne Heche on NBC’s “The Brave”? The CW’s “Valor”? NBC’s “Taken”? OK, just about everybody.
Add “The Enemy Within” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) to the pile. Jennifer Carpenter (“Dexter”) stars as Erica Shepherd, the brilliant spy turned traitor (for reasons that will be explained later over and over again), who is dug out of maximum-security prison, Hannibal Lecter-style, to help fellow spy Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) catch the big bad Russian agent behind a string of terror bombings. The problem is, Will’s old flame was among Erica’s victims, and he’s still really, really, really mad about that and won’t let her forget it!
For those keeping score, along with “The Blacklist” and “Blindspot,” NBC now has three hourlong series set in this super-secret, who’s-zoomin’-who world of espionage. Add a night of “Chicago” procedurals, a couple of talent shows and “Ellen’s Game of Games,” and you can just tread water between NFL seasons.
In addition to its implausibility, predictability and unoriginality, “The Enemy Within” is deadeningly claustrophobic and visually monotonous. Too many scenes take place against the gunmetal-gray walls of some CIA bunker or high-tech dungeon.
Maybe the dull sameness of “The Enemy Within” offers a kind of comfort food to fans of the genre. Or those seeking escapism. It’s tough to stay on top of the “deep state” mole game in the current climate.
- Speaking of the current climate, “Biography: The Trump Dynasty” (8 p.m., A&E) embarks on a three-part, six-hour biography of the president and his family, beginning with an immigrant story from the 1880s.
Other highlights
- “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) enters its 16th season.
- A candidate for president fields questions on “Bernie Sanders: CNN Town Hall” (7 p.m., CNN).
- An accused man faces a ticking clock on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).