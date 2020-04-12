Starting Monday, the Texas prison system is no longer taking new inmates from county jails, according to an agency letter obtained by The Texas Tribune.
Bryan Collier, the executive director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said in a letter to county sheriffs Saturday that he recognized the move would put an additional strain on counties, but he said the action is necessary. The new coronavirus has been confirmed in at least 10 county jails, and the number of state prisoners infected nearly doubled in one day last week, according to state agency reports.
“Halting the intake of new inmates will allow the TDCJ to fight this virus without further exposing both county and state inmates,” Collier wrote.
As of Saturday, 167 state prisoners and 72 TDCJ employees had tested positive for the virus at units throughout the state, TDCJ reported. And one prisoner and one correctional officer from different units have died after contracting the virus. Twenty of the state’s more than 100 prison facilities were on lockdown after an inmate or employee had tested positive, restricting prisoner movement and activity.
Normally, counties send commitment papers over to TDCJ after an inmate has been handed a prison sentence, and the state prison system has to take them in within 45 days, according to state statute. That statute has now been waived during the coronavirus disaster, Collier said. The agency had already halted intake from counties if inmates in the jail had tested positive.
“These numbers go up each day, and we must do more to deny this virus the opportunity to spread,” he wrote.
Some counties have worked to reduce the number of people in disease-prone jails, where people quickly flow in and out from behind bars and live in cramped quarters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.