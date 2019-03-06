The Texas Department of Criminal Justice may soon have to report to the Legislature how hot it gets inside the state’s uncooled prisons during the warm months of the year.
An amendment added Wednesday to the House’s proposed state budget would require the department to log how hot it is inside a prison cell or housing area in each state-run prison and jail every day at 3 p.m. between April and September. The amendment, filed by state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, was tentatively adopted into the budget during a subcommittee meeting.
Last year, the prison system settled a long, expensive lawsuit by agreeing to install air conditioning in one hot prison.
If it remains in the budget, the rider will require the prison system to give the internal temperature logs to the Texas Legislature in an annual report. The report would also include inmate complaints related to temperature, deaths caused or exacerbated by temperature, and agency procedures used to manage the heat inside uncooled prisons.
The proposal would still need to make it through the full Appropriations Committee and both the House and Senate to go into effect.
Almost 75 percent of the more than 100 state-run prisons and jails do not have air conditioning in most housing areas. Heat stroke deaths and heat-related illnesses of inmates and guards in Texas prisons have gained increased attention since the now-settled lawsuit against the Wallace Pack Unit near College Station was filed in 2014 and several wrongful death lawsuits appeared after a 2011 heat wave. Lawyers representing inmates in the Pack case pointed to at least 23 heat stroke deaths in the Texas system since 1998.
With lawsuits in mind, TDCJ established new efforts last year to combat sweltering conditions inside Texas prisons, including revised heat protocols and a new incident command system to ensure policies are being followed. The protocols included minimizing outside work hours, serving cooler meals, and providing more cool showers and ice water during heat waves. The command system, to be initiated during those heat waves, first went into effect one day after an inmate, Robert Robinson, died from the contested claim of hyperthermia.