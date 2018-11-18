Like many John le Carre spy yarns, “The Little Drummer Girl” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14) involves acting and deception. Who better to deliver a performance than an aspiring thespian?
While on a Greek holiday with her left-wing acting troupe, Charmian, or “Charlie” (Florence Pugh), meets Gadi (Alexander Skarsgard), a dark, handsome stranger who woos her with a private tour of the Acropolis. Trying hard to maintain her composure, she sardonically wonders if any future lover will ever top his art of seduction.
Not to give too much away, but her mystery man is really recruiting her for an elaborate Israeli spy mission to track down a team of Palestinian terrorists who have brought their bombing campaign to Europe. Gadi works for spymaster Kurtz (Michael Shannon, “Boardwalk Empire”), who also displays a certain flair for the theatrical.
Did I mention this is set in 1979? “Girl” makes the most of period hair, fashions and attitudes as well as Europe’s midcentury penchant for Brutalist architecture. Nothing puts the cold in the Cold War like vast gray canyons of glass and concrete.
“Girl” lacks the consistently gorgeous settings and casting eye candy of “The Night Manager,” AMC’s earlier le Carre miniseries. But it’s no less intriguing.
A four-hour series, “Girl” will unfold in two-part helpings tonight and tomorrow.
- Taped last month, “Julia Louis-Dreyfus: The Mark Twain Prize” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) honors the actress for her long comedy career, which included her not-terribly-happy time on “Saturday Night Live.” Like many comedy venues, that was very much a boys’ club.
Dreyfus’ character Elaine Benes was not even part of the original concept for “Seinfeld.” On that series and “Veep,” she has always stood out as a fearless physical comic, perfectly willing to upstage a crowd of very silly men.
- Speaking of comedy, “Conan” remains on hiatus until early 2019, when it returns with half-hour episodes. Until then, fans of “Team Coco” will have to settle for a weekly podcast, launching today, that features Conan O’Brien interviewing some of his most popular celebrity guests.
- In streaming news, Acorn TV has revived the popular British comedy mystery series “Agatha Raisin.” This may be the first time a U.K. show was “saved” by an American outlet. Jensen appeared with Ricky Gervais on HBO’s “Extras.”