Among the casualties of the current pandemic, the much-anticipated fourth season of “Fargo” has been postponed indefinitely. It was scheduled to debut in late April. Viewers looking for a thriller with the dark comedic feel of a Coen Brothers production might look into “Blow the Man Down,” an original movie and Sundance Film Festival favorite that began streaming Friday on Amazon Prime.
Set in the fictional Maine town of Easter Cove, a fishing village with too many secrets, “Down” plays up the state’s reputation for quirky characters. Still grieving their mother, sisters Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla (Sophie Lowe) have a fateful run-in with a very bad man and are left with a lurid disposal problem.
Their grim dilemma puts them in touch with Enid (Margo Martindale, “Justified,” “The Americans”), a friend of their late mother and a local “entrepreneur” whose enterprise confronts them with dark secrets about dear old mom.
A supporting cast includes June Squibb (“Nebraska”), Annette O’Toole (“Nash Bridges”) and Marceline Hugot (“Working Girl”), playing local women who are wise to Enid’s ways.
Other highlights
- After a stranger saves a young woman and her brother from a shark attack, she learns that her clingy “savior” has an unsavory side in the 2020 shocker “A Predator’s Obsession” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- “Seasonal Wonderlands” (8 p.m., BBC America) invites viewers to spend months in the Arctic, when winter plunges most hours into darkness and sends the temperatures plummeting to -40 degrees C.
- Forgoing her singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding planning business, a songbird encounters her ex-boyfriend in the 2019 romance “In the Key of Love” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- J.J. Watt hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14), featuring musical guest Luke Combs. All episodes of “SNL” will be repeats for the foreseeable future.
Cult choice
Gangsters in search of a heroin-filled doll terrorize a blind woman (Audrey Hepburn) in her Greenwich Village apartment in the 1967 shocker “Wait Until Dark” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
Series notes
A car-bomber targets a candidate on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Audience participation on “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Fanciful footwear on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
A detention center’s dark designs are discovered on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Skydiving accidents on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Hollywood performances on “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
