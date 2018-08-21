ABC continues its fixation on the Windsors with a two night, four-hour “news” special, “The Story of the Royals” (8 p.m., TV-14), concluding tomorrow.
You know we’re in for some hard-hitting journalism when the network tells us that members of the royal family lead “fascinating lives.” Haven’t they watched “The Crown,” Netflix’s spectacularly expensive and opulently produced series on Queen Elizabeth II?
“The Crown” demonstrates the limits of Elizabeth’s (Claire Foy) freedom of action and how frustrated she was by her sister, her husband, her family and her life of duty. It also depicts her as a human being, a dimension that rarely emerges from these ABC News-People Magazine collaborations. The whole point here is to show off dullards like Prince William as larger-than-life and the stuff of sceptered fantasy. ABC is part of Disney after all, home to fairy tale franchises and enchanted castles.
It’s fitting that People is involved. America’s obsession with royals really emerged in the era of tabloid celebrity journalism. The magazine debuted in 1974, and Princess Diana arrived less than a decade later to grace any number of People covers.
In an interesting episode of the second season of “The Crown,” Queen Elizabeth entertains President John F. Kennedy (Michael C. Hall) and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (Jodi Balfour). Jackie takes a condescending view of Elizabeth as a frumpy, poorly educated matron surrounded by dogs and shabby furniture. America was reaching for the stars and heading for the moon while the poor queen seemed content with her corgis. She certainly didn’t find the royals “fascinating.”
In describing the human frailties of the royals, “The Crown” also observes their role in history. For all of its hyperventilation about “fascinating” lives, ABC’s “The Story of the Royals” etches the family as mere celebrities, and rather second-rate at that. Their latest publicity coup is to be joined by a star of “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14), an entertaining, but not outstanding, basic cable series.
- It’s Stephen King’s world. “Castle Rock” streams a new episode on Hulu today, and “Mr. Mercedes” (9 p.m., TV-MA) returns for a second season on DirecTV’s AT&T Audience Network. Produced by David E. Kelley, “Mercedes” is an odd blend of horror and melodrama. Many of its best scenes, particularly between a sad retired detective (Brendan Gleeson) and his neighbor (Holland Taylor), have nothing to do with the macabre. At the same time, this can lead to a plodding place. Tonight’s season opener is at least 20 minutes too long.
Other highlights
- A new Mystery Box challenge on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Ambrose confronts Vera on the compound on “The Sinner” (9 p.m., USA, TV-MA).
- Dutton takes all comers on the season finale of “Yellowstone” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
- Guest mentors Julianne Hough and Savion Glover help contestants on “World of Dance” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Henry Fonda and Dana Andrews star in the 1943 Western “The Ox Bow Incident” (7 p.m., TCM), a tale of frontier lynch-mob justice directed by William Wellman. Part of a daylong marathon of Dana Andrews movies.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Results unfold live on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Beverly tries to mingle on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... The court case sparks resentment on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Dating woes on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
A diplomatic delegation faces threats on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Chad Lowe guest-stars on “Supergirl” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Poolside peril on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14)
.
© 2018 United Feature Synd.