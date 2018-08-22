Netflix introduces “Follow This” (TV-MA), a series of 15-minute documentaries featuring the editorial staff of Buzzfeed, a popular site where old-school journalism meets the culture of viral content by generating web traffic.
Young writers feature such topical subjects as the men’s rights movement, gender fluidity, virtual reality and singular stories like one following a black woman’s quest to introduce more African-Americans to off-the-grid survivalism.
In addition to “Follow This,” Netflix has also launched “Explained” (TV-MA) in collaboration with the Vox news site.
“Follow This” comes in the wake of “The Fourth Estate,” Showtime’s recent documentary partnership with The New York Times. While that effort aired on Sundays, 20 segments of “Follow This” will arrive in batches between now and November.
Despite its steady growth and dominance of the streaming universe, Netflix has enjoyed less-than-good luck introducing series like “Follow This” that arrive at regular intervals, not unlike old-fashioned broadcast TV.
Its efforts to launch weekly comedy talk shows have not succeeded. Just last week, Netflix canceled weekly showcases starring Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale, two failures that recall Netflix’s unsuccessful efforts with Chelsea Handler.
Having created a new way of introducing and “bingeing” on television series, Netflix has broken old TV-viewing habits. It’s difficult to ask the same viewers who want to devour a whole season of “Orange Is the New Black” in a weekend to wait around for a week for the new episode of a documentary series or talk show.
- Crackle introduces the new eight-episode comedy “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy,” now streaming. The “Daily Show” talent plays a celebrated water-ski champion who invests his life savings in an academy of dubious value.
Not unlike Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer” series, the humor is broad and slapstick-driven, with jokes delivered by a large cast of comedians and actors, including Tim Meadows, Dermot Mulroney, David Arquette, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Haley Joel Osment and Samm Levine.
Riggle can also be seen tonight, along with Ed Helms and Regina Hall, on “The Gong Show” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-PG).
Other highlights
- Little League World Series action (6 p.m., ESPN), live from South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
- The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL preseason action (7 p.m., Fox).
- “Trial & Error” (NBC, TV-14) wraps up its second season with two episodes. New evidence arrives (8 p.m.), followed by opening arguments (8:30 p.m.).
- Heirs, spares and a “Suits” star bring a new dynamism to “The Story of the Royals” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14), concluding tonight.
- “Koko The Gorilla Who Talks” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G) recalls the primate “star” who mastered sign language to express genuine emotions to her teacher, Penny Patterson. Koko died on June 19, at 46.
- For the sake of the children, Bonnie mulls reconciliation on “American Woman” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-14).
- Franklin must retrieve stolen material on “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Clint Eastwood starred in, produced and directed the 1992 Western “Unforgiven” (7 p.m., AMC), co-starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman. Eastwood took home Oscars for best picture and best director, while Hackman won for best supporting actor. The film also won a fourth Oscar for Joel Cox’s editing.
© 2018 United Feature Synd.