Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. &&