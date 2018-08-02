When does formula become parody? “Mad Dog Made” (9 p.m., TV-PG) represents the latest in the Discovery network’s slate of super-duper tough guy programming. Its subject and titular star adheres so closely to the network’s template that the show almost seems like a spoof. Just describing it seems like a random word salad of testosterone-drenched nouns and adjectives. For starters, host Kevin McClung calls himself “Mad Dog.”
His expertise? Building customized weapons. We see him crafting and forging knives, high-powered rifles and handheld killing machines. When not in his shop building stuff, he’s out in the field, blowing things up. One of his specialties is a long rifle designed to take down rockets. Think that makes for loud and explosive footage?
His daughter Morgan has been hanging out in his workshop since she could walk. Now she helps out her dad and offers a fetching comic foil for the crusty old man.
- Discovery isn’t the only outlet relying on formula or playing with daddy-daughter themes. Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer star in the odd 2018 romantic comedy “Like Father” (TV-MA), streaming today on Netflix.
Bell plays a workaholic bride left at the altar who then has to contend with the presence of her estranged father (Grammer) at her wedding. In the logic of such movies, they go out drinking, pass out, wake up awkwardly and then decide to embark together on the cruise intended for her honeymoon.
Like a lot of Netflix products, “Like Father” all but depends on its audience’s nostalgia for the familiar. Remember the 2008 comedy “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” which paired Kristen Bell with “Freaks and Geeks” star Jason Segel? He’s not here, so Seth Rogen will have to do.
The casting of Bell and Grammer echoes her pairing in the NBC comedy “The Good Place” with Grammer’s “Cheers” co-star Ted Danson. It’s hard to churn out as much “new” Netflix programming without echoing the tried and true.
- Blending dance, experimental filmmaking, animation and comedy, artist Terence Nance presents a series of sketches and vignettes exploring society at its most beautiful and debased on the new series “Random Acts of Flyness” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- The team confronts Conor Devlin on the series finale of “Quantico” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A deranged curator (Lionel Atwill) targets his next work of art (Fay Wray) in the 1933 thriller “The Mystery of the Wax Museum” (7 p.m., TCM).
- John Quinones hosts “What Would You Do?” (8 p.m., ABC).
- Stand-up artists perform on “Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level” (10 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-MA).
- Kevin Hart hosts “TKO: Total Knockout” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Employees speak up on “Whistleblower” (8 p.m., CBS).
