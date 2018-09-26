Royce Montgomery (copy)

Waco pastor and performer Royce Montgomery brings his annual “The Big Show,” with an oldies theme and an Aretha Franklin tribute, to the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12, $15 for VIP.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Concerts

H Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.

Strahan, 8 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $18.

Family Weekend with Baylor choral ensembles, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.

H Stoney LaRue with The Powell Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17, $12.

H Royce Montgomery’s “The Big Show,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12, $15 VIP, available at Lee Lockwood Library, Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Beauty Mark I and II, and Boss Up Barbershop.

H T. Graham Brown, 8:30 p.m. Saturday,The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.

Passion Worship Night with Louis Giglio and Travis Greene, 7 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $25, $40 deluxe.

Upcoming

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Doo Wop Edition with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Sandra Hawkins, Glenda Cheek, Dickie Rosser and J.R. Sanchez, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.

Baylor Opera Theater, First Friday, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Max Stalling, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $27 and $15.

Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Corey Cerovsek, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hall; $60-$45.

Clint Black, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80, $65 and $40.

The Collection with Quiet Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.

The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $25.

Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Haggard & Jones (Noel and Ben Haggard, Georgette Jones), 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $50.

Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Gary P. Nunn and Lee Roy Parnell, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $25.

John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.

Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Michael Jackson Tribute Show with Danny Dash Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $20.

John Conlee, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60 and $25.

David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $25, $50 and $75.

Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.

The Traveling Red River Songwriters (Walt Wilkins, Josh Grider, Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.

Bobby Bridger, “Songs and Tales from ‘A Ballad Of The West,’” 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.

Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.

Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Central Texas Choral Society featuring pianist duo Sharon Lavery and Richard Fountain, Nov. 12, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.

The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.

Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.

Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.

Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Local bands

Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Darrell Ray “D Rail,” 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Saturday Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.

Blue Houdini, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road.

Brainbell Janglers, 8-11:30 p.m Saturday, Honey Hole Bar, 3146 State Highway 14, Mexia; free.

Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Upcoming

Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 4, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.

Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, “First Friday Jazz,” 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.

Out Of The Blue (country), 7 p.m. Oct. 5, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Dave Wild Duo With Chuck Jennings, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

$5 Shake, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Oct. 12, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Kayla Ray and the Standards, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Clean Slate, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.

Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.

On stage

H “Godspell,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Tuesday-Oct. 5 and 9-12, 2 p.m. Sunday,Oct. 7 and 14, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, online at baylor.edu/theatre.

H Comics Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Variety on the Rooftop, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.; $28.50.

H “Stars: One-Hit Wonders” fundraiser, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $50 and $100.

Stevie Walker-Webb, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.

“Blue Stockings,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Ball Performing Arts Center, McLennan Community College.

Avant Chamber Ballet with Midway Camerata orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Midway Independent School District Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt; $20, $15 students, online at eventbrite.com.

“Clue: The Musical,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 and $7, online at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events.

Stand-Up Comedy in Costume with Michael McBrine, Oct. 28, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.

”American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, McLennan Community College.

”Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

”Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, , Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.

”The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.

Art exhibits

“John James Audubon: Life, Work, Legacy,” Saturday through Nov. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Family Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, through Saturday Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

H “Writing On The Wall,” through Nov. 17, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “Cocktails With The Curator,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday; “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 17; $5.

Second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sundays. Free.

Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Nov. 9-11, Hilton Waco, 113 University Parks Drive. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9.

“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Etc.

H Reese Witherspoon (“Whiskey in a Teacup”), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.; $35.

H Clint Harp (“Handcrafted”), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.; $25.

H Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required, available at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Oct. 4-13, Extraco Events Center grounds; $10 in advance, $15 after Oct. 3, children 7 and younger free, $5 parking. Performers include Kevin Fowler, Oct. 5; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 6; Mike Ryan, Oct. 10; Flatland Cavalry, Oct. 11; Dylan Scott, Oct. 12; Whiskey Myers, Oct. 13. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 4, 4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 5 and 12, noon-midnight Oct. 6 and 13, noon-11 p.m. Oct. 7, 2-11 p.m. Oct. 8, 4-11 p.m. Oct. 9-11.

Veterans and War Exhibit, Oct. 4-Nov. 10, History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., West. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free.

Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Oct. 5-7, Indian Spring Park and Waco Con- vention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Dogtoberfest, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.

Brazos Forum, “Kaleidoscope: A World Of Wonder,” Oct. 24, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $130 for non-members, $90 for members, meal reservation deadline is Oct. 18.

Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

Dallas Museum of Art curator Nichole Myers, 2018 Allbritton Art Institute lecture, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Paul Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Baylor University.

“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for seniors, $13 for children 2-12, $6 for members, at maybornmuseum.com.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Little Women, Smallfoot, Night School and “Hellfest.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

Tags