Concerts
H Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Strahan, 8 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $18.
Family Weekend with Baylor choral ensembles, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
H Stoney LaRue with The Powell Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17, $12.
H Royce Montgomery’s “The Big Show,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12, $15 VIP, available at Lee Lockwood Library, Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Beauty Mark I and II, and Boss Up Barbershop.
H T. Graham Brown, 8:30 p.m. Saturday,The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Passion Worship Night with Louis Giglio and Travis Greene, 7 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $25, $40 deluxe.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Doo Wop Edition with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Sandra Hawkins, Glenda Cheek, Dickie Rosser and J.R. Sanchez, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Baylor Opera Theater, First Friday, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Max Stalling, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $27 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Corey Cerovsek, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hall; $60-$45.
Clint Black, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80, $65 and $40.
The Collection with Quiet Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $25.
Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Haggard & Jones (Noel and Ben Haggard, Georgette Jones), 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $50.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Gary P. Nunn and Lee Roy Parnell, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $25.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Michael Jackson Tribute Show with Danny Dash Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $20.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60 and $25.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $25, $50 and $75.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
The Traveling Red River Songwriters (Walt Wilkins, Josh Grider, Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Bobby Bridger, “Songs and Tales from ‘A Ballad Of The West,’” 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Central Texas Choral Society featuring pianist duo Sharon Lavery and Richard Fountain, Nov. 12, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.
The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Darrell Ray “D Rail,” 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Saturday Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Blue Houdini, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road.
Brainbell Janglers, 8-11:30 p.m Saturday, Honey Hole Bar, 3146 State Highway 14, Mexia; free.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 4, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, “First Friday Jazz,” 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), 7 p.m. Oct. 5, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild Duo With Chuck Jennings, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
$5 Shake, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Oct. 12, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Kayla Ray and the Standards, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Clean Slate, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
On stage
H “Godspell,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Tuesday-Oct. 5 and 9-12, 2 p.m. Sunday,Oct. 7 and 14, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, online at baylor.edu/theatre.
H Comics Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Variety on the Rooftop, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.; $28.50.
H “Stars: One-Hit Wonders” fundraiser, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $50 and $100.
Stevie Walker-Webb, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.
“Blue Stockings,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Ball Performing Arts Center, McLennan Community College.
Avant Chamber Ballet with Midway Camerata orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Midway Independent School District Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt; $20, $15 students, online at eventbrite.com.
“Clue: The Musical,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 and $7, online at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events.
Stand-Up Comedy in Costume with Michael McBrine, Oct. 28, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
”American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, McLennan Community College.
”Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
”Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, , Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
”The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Art exhibits
“John James Audubon: Life, Work, Legacy,” Saturday through Nov. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Family Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, through Saturday Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
H “Writing On The Wall,” through Nov. 17, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “Cocktails With The Curator,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday; “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 17; $5.
Second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sundays. Free.
Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Nov. 9-11, Hilton Waco, 113 University Parks Drive. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
H Reese Witherspoon (“Whiskey in a Teacup”), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.; $35.
H Clint Harp (“Handcrafted”), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.; $25.
H Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required, available at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Oct. 4-13, Extraco Events Center grounds; $10 in advance, $15 after Oct. 3, children 7 and younger free, $5 parking. Performers include Kevin Fowler, Oct. 5; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 6; Mike Ryan, Oct. 10; Flatland Cavalry, Oct. 11; Dylan Scott, Oct. 12; Whiskey Myers, Oct. 13. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 4, 4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 5 and 12, noon-midnight Oct. 6 and 13, noon-11 p.m. Oct. 7, 2-11 p.m. Oct. 8, 4-11 p.m. Oct. 9-11.
Veterans and War Exhibit, Oct. 4-Nov. 10, History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., West. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free.
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Oct. 5-7, Indian Spring Park and Waco Con- vention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Dogtoberfest, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Brazos Forum, “Kaleidoscope: A World Of Wonder,” Oct. 24, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $130 for non-members, $90 for members, meal reservation deadline is Oct. 18.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
Dallas Museum of Art curator Nichole Myers, 2018 Allbritton Art Institute lecture, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Paul Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Baylor University.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for seniors, $13 for children 2-12, $6 for members, at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Little Women,” “Smallfoot,” “Night School” and “Hellfest.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.