Concerts
Rob Holbert Group, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $25 at the door.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Charlie Crockett, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $17.
★ Sunny Sweeney, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Baylor Singing Seniors, 5 p.m. Sunday, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.
Upcoming
Moe Bandy, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
”The Crooner” starring Andy Meadows, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $28 and $15.
Josh Abbott, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $15.
American Aquarium, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Parker McCollum and Koe Wetzel, “Naughty or Nice Tour,” 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Gary Morris, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree 100th show Christmas Edition featuring Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Raini Rae, Baylor Singing Seniors and Faith Temple Baptist Praise Team, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr. $14, $12 for age 65 and over. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Reckless Kelly, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
A Texas Country Christmas with Chris Low, Lauren January, Mike Donahue, Michael Saldana and Luke LaGrange, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35.
Zane Williams, 10 p.m. Dec. 8, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
David Phelps, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Winterfest 2018, Dec. 14-16 with Cody Cannon, Kody West Band and Huser Brothers on Dec. 14; Roger Creager, Sundae Drivers and Kimberly Kelly on Dec. 15; Flatland Cavalry, Russell Boyd and John Dempsy Trio on Dec. 16; The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $40 for three-day pass, $25 for single-day admission.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $37.
The Michael Hix Christmas Party, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Local bands
Kayla Ray & the Standards, 8 p.m. Thursday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Shotgun Josephine, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Michael Saldana (country), 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
Jarrod Dickenson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Kayla Ray, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Jayme Wade, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Pride & Joy, 10 p.m. Saturday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Upcoming
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings, Dave Wild and Ed Taylor (jazz), “A Love Supreme” and other spiritually inspired jazz, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Brainbell Janglers Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 8, Rocky’s Roadhouse , 926 S. Lacy Drive; free.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
Improv Against Humanity, 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $15.50 and $13.50.
★ “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, dinner theater 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Friday, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $45 dinner show, $15 non-dinner shows.
★ Chico Bean and Karlous Miller, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; tickets $30, $45 VIP, available online at popup.seatengine.com or by calling 310-596-0500.
“Ice Glen,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
“Cinderella,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $8.
“The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $35 VIP, $25 general admission, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
Art exhibits
“Through the Eye of the Needle,” upcoming Dec. 1-22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
★ Homestead Heritage Fair, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Homestead Heritage, 608 Dry Creek Road.
Santa Claus at the Silos, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Saturdays in December, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave; free.
Waco Wonderland, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 1, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 2, Heritage Square. Christmas Tree Lighting and Fireworks, 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Christmas Parade, 10-11 a.m. Dec. 1.
Downtown Waco History Walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 1, McLennan County Courthouse parking lot, Washington Avenue and Sixth Street; $20.
Christmas on the Brazos, “Christmas Through The Decades,” 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, McCulloch House, East Terrace House; $20.
“A Dr Pepper Christmas,” 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; free.
Titanic High Tea, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $45, $40 and $35.
“Santa’s Magic Bells” puppet show, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 18-20, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Creed II,” “Ralph Breaks The Internet,” “Robin Hood” and “Green Book.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.