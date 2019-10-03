Early peek at HOT Fair attractions 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 ABOVE: Hunter Foster (left), 8, and Timber Steele, 8, of Mount Calm, ride on the Genesis at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo’s Sneak-A-Peek on Thursday. Jerry Larson LEFT: Visitors ride the Freak Out. Jerry Larson Girls enjoy the Swing It ride at the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo’s Sneak a Peek day. Jerry Larson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Hunter Foster (left), 8, and Timber Steele, 8, of Mount Calm, ride on the Genesis at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo’s Sneak-A-Peek day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Steele Calm Peek Show Genesis Texas Ride Rodeo Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 5 football Waco police arrest man on capital murder charge in March 2018 asphyxiation death BSR Cable Park sale, proposed development create water concerns for neighbors New grocery store on Valley Mills Drive hopping with activity Man arrested on murder charge after man shot in front of child promotion Ugly Couch Contest: Enter now to win $100! promotion Best Bear Ever: Vote for the all-time best of Baylor football Contests & Events Best Bear Ever: Vote for the all-time best of Baylor football promotion Ugly Couch Contest: Enter now to win $100! Get email alerts in your inbox when news breaks locally or nationally
