Baylor landed its second May commitment from a Missouri high school defensive lineman as Dakote Doyle-Robinson announced his decision on Sunday.
The 6-1, 270-pound Doyle-Robinson from De Smet Jesuit in St. Louis became the Bears' 15th commitment in the 2021 class. The defensive tackle was also recruited by schools like Michigan State and Washington State.
On May 2, Joplin High School defensive end Kaian Roberts-Day became the first player in the 2022 class to commit to Baylor.
Doyle-Robinson is the third defensive lineman to commit to Baylor's 2021 class as he joins Denton Guyre's Cooper Lanz and Albuquerque Sandia's Sam Carrell.
