Mayborn Museum Assistant Collections Manager Sabrina Thomas adjusts a World War I uniform of Fred Hale’s for an exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Baylor School of Education. Hale, of Henderson, Texas, along with his wife, Edith, were the first to donate $1 million to the Baylor School of Education. He joined the U.S. Naval Air Force in 1917. After the war, Hale became a teacher.