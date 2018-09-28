Class acts
The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo held its Academic Rodeo for young area students. The winners will be recognized at an award ceremony on Oct. 7 in the Creative Arts & Education Building.
Winners of the written spelling bee are:
First grade — grand champion, Bryce Petrich, China Spring; reserve champion, Cailey Isom, Lorena; 3rd place, Greyson Ingham; 4th place, Andrew McGrath, Woodway; 5th place, Zoey James.
Second grade — grand champion, Anaya Valappil, Castleman Creek Elementary; reserve champion, Jermaine Carpenter, Lake Air Montessori; 3rd place, Kush Parikh, South Bosque Elementary; 4th place, Elliot Guess, Woodway Elementary; 5th place, Yash Magar, South Bosque Elementary.
Third grade — grand champion, Shayan Sheraz, Castleman Creek Elementary; reserve champion, Grace Koh, South Bosque Elementary; 3rd place, Darshan Ramesh, Woodway Elementary; 4th place, Benjamin Geer, homeschool; 5th place, Hailey Czerwinski, Academy.
Winners of the math bee are:
First grade — grand champion, Andrew McGrath, Woodway Elementary; reserve champion, Bryce Petrich, China Spring Elementary; 3rd place, Ethan Freiberger, South Bosque Elementary; 4th place, Jay Eshelman, South Bosque Elementary; 5th place, Cailey Isom, Lorena Elementary.
Second grade — grand champion, Jarrett Hubbard, South Bosque Elementary; reserve champion, Anaya Valappil, Castleman Creek Elementary; 3rd place, Elliot Guess, Woodway Elementary; 4th place, Thomas Dvorak, Connally Elementary; 5th place, Sophia Carney, Woodway Elementary.
Third grade — grand champion, Miles Warren, South Bosque Elementary; reserve champion, Cason Ingram, South Bosque Elementary; 3rd place, Blake Atkinson, South Bosque Elementary; 4th place, James Scott, Castleman Creek Elementary; 5th place, Grace Koh, South Bosque Elementary.
Fourth grade — grand champion, Vihaan Sibal, South Bosque Elementary; reserve champion, Clark Wash, South Bosque Elementary; 3rd place, Natalie McGrath, Woodway Elementary; 4th place, Logan Shafer, homeschool; 5th place, Peyton Eastwood, Hewitt Elementary.
Fifth grade — grand champion, Grant Underwood, Crawford; reserve champion, Kael Hulett, River Valley Intermediate; 3rd place, Andrew Geer, homeschool; 4th place, Sabeen Shawbaki, River Valley Intermediate; 5th place, Aaron Pressman, River Valley Intermediate.
Sixth grade — grand champion, Kivan Andreas, Waco Montessori; reserve champion, Alastair McGrath, River Valley Intermediate; 3rd place, Lillian Goodman, Waco Montessori; 4th place, Daniel Zhao, River Valley Intermediate; 5th place, Hannah Lewis, Aquilla.
