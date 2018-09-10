DEAR READERS: Today is Sept. 11, Patriot Day. Take a moment to remember why we honor this day, and why we are so privileged to live in a country where we are free, because of the brave. — Heloise
DEAR READERS: Have you gotten spam text messages? Companies use computer software to put together random phone numbers that then shoot out text messages to these numbers, in the hopes of getting a nibble. It’s a new way to advertise.
Annoying, yes. To put a halt to this, report the spam to your cell provider. To stop legit text messages from companies you’ve done business with, replying “STOP” usually does the trick. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Here’s my hint for getting ahead in school:
I always sit in the front row of the classroom, for the following reasons:
- It’s easier to see the blackboard.
- I won’t be distracted by other students.
- I won’t be afraid to ask questions.
— Gina T., Lubbock, Texas
This works for college, and for grade and high school, too. Never feel intimidated to ask questions. The question you ask is what everyone else is wondering, too! Sitting up front is a great idea. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I had bad headaches, and my doctor asked me if I’d ever been checked for TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder).
Turns out, my jaws were out of line. My dentist made me a mouthpiece, and no more headaches! — Candy S., Middletown, Ohio
Here’s the takeaway: It’s always good to look for the root cause of pain. Thanks for your letter, Candy. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: It is refreshing to see that we are using more recyclable items, especially plastics. Most communities have recycle programs that make it easy for consumers to get on board with the recycle effort.
I have to wonder why container manufacturers hide the recycle symbol? It would be nice if there were some indication on the outside of the packaging that recyclable materials are inside. — Don in The Villages, Florida
Good point! Look carefully for the recycling code. — Heloise
