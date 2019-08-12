A story on page 1A in Monday’s Tribune-Herald about Waco ISD teacher raises inaccurately calculated the highest annual salary raises teachers may receive this school year. Counting other scheduled raises, some teachers could see an increase of $4,000.
Getting it right
Brooke Crum
Brooke Crum joined the Tribune-Herald as the education reporter in January 2019. She has worked for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri, Abilene Reporter-News, Beaumont Enterprise and the Port Arthur News. Crum graduated from TCU in Fort Worth.
