A sports story on Page 1B of Saturday’s Tribune-Herald had incorrect information about China Spring High School’s switch from maroon and white school colors to Columbia blue and white.
The school decided to change colors during the 1965-66 school year and began wearing the new colors in the 1966-67 school year. A gas explosion at the gym occurred in the fall of 1970, and Reicher Catholic High School loaned China Spring its old uniforms because China Spring’s uniforms were destroyed in the explosion.
