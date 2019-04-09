The Texas Senate on Tuesday approved a two-year, $248 billion spending plan that includes $2.7 billion for a nebulous goal of property tax “relief” — but with seven weeks left in the 2019 legislative session, the upper chamber has yet to rally behind a way to spend those funds.
The Senate budget also includes a $6.3 billion boost for public schools — about $4 billion of which would increase annual teacher and librarian salaries by $5,000, with $2.3 billion set aside for unspecified aid to districts. It orders the Health and Human Services Commission to cut Medicaid expenses by nearly $1 billion, without identifying how to do so.
The $2.7 billion in state funds set aside to pay for local property tax cuts “will conform to whatever solution for tax relief is agreed to this session,” said state Sen. Jane Nelson, the Senate’s lead budget writer.
The Senate passed the two-year spending plan unanimously. The vote sets the stage for negotiations between the two chambers; the House approved its own spending plan last month.
Both chambers approved budgets with similar price tags, and both have agreed to pump an additional $9 billion in state funds into the public education portion of the budget. But crucial differences remain between the proposals favored by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
The House backed a plan that would lower school district tax rates statewide by 4 cents per $100 of taxable value, enough to reduce the annual property taxes paid by the owner of a $250,000 home by about $100. Texans in higher-tax districts would see greater tax reductions under the proposal, with relief offered to both home- owners and business owners.
The Senate, meanwhile, has offered a host of property tax proposals that remain stalled at various stages of the legislative process. A bill by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, would increase the state’s homestead exemption, pending voter approval. It would shave $10,000 from a homeowner’s taxable value, reducing annual school taxes by roughly $100, depending on local tax rates; it was left pending .
Another Bettencourt proposal would force a school district to hold an election if it seeks to increase the tax rate by more than 2.5 percent from one year to the next. That bill, whose cost is still unknown, according to state officials, has not yet been heard in committee.
While the Senate is aggressively pushing a proposal that would limit the growth of property tax revenues raised by cities and counties, it would have only minimal effects on the state budget compared with proposals that rein in school district taxes. That’s because the state shares a responsibility with local governments to pay for public schools. School taxes make up the majority of Texas’ total property tax revenues .
Earlier Tuesday, Bonnen told a Lubbock talk-radio host there wasn’t much daylight between the two chambers on property taxes.
“On this issue, I don’t think you’re going to see significant differential between the House and Senate,” Bonnen said. “The reality of it is we’re all pretty close on where we’re going.”