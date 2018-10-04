FICTION
1. “Vince Flynn: Red War” by Kyle Mills (Atria)
2. “Juror ?3” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)
3. “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green (Dutton)
4. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)
5. “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown)
6. “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing (signed ed.)” by Hank Green (Dutton)
7. “Shadow Tyrants” by Cussler/Morrison (Putnam)
8. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
11. “Christmas Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)
12. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)
13. “The Forbidden Door” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)
14. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)
15. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)
NONFICTION
1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
3. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)
4. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)
5. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central)
6. “The Dichotomy of Leadership” by Willink/Babin (St. Martin’s)
7. “Together” by Hubb Community Kitchen (Clarkson Potter)
8. “Chris Beat Cancer” by Chris Wark (Hay House)
9. “This is the Day” by Tim Tebow (WaterBrook)
10. “Leadership” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)
11. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)
12. “The Deep State” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)
13. “These Truths” by Jill Lepore (Norton)
14. “AI Superpowers” by Kai-Fu Lee (HMH)
15. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
PAPERBACKS
1. “Deep Freeze” by John Sanford (Putnam)
2. “The People vs. Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Grand Central)
3. “Vampires Like It Hot” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
4. “Why Not Tonight” by Susan Mallery (HQN)
5. “The Romanov Ransom” by Cussler/Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Haunted” by Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “A Snow Country Christmas” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
8. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Anchor)
9. “The Christmas Room” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)