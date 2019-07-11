Getting it right 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save An editing error caused the omission of local band listings in the Music & More guide of Thursday’s Access Waco section. The missing listings are reprinted on Page 8B. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Listing Omission Editing Publishing Error Guide Waco Music More Trending Trending +5 'Robot ump' calls first professional baseball game with one hitch and no controversy Cash from an armored truck showered a Georgia highway. People are actually returning it. Rattlesnake, uranium, whiskey found during Oklahoma traffic stop Illinois cancer patient raises money to pay for her own funeral — and to help others The Latest New Orleans area braces for first hurricane of the season Turbulence injures dozens on Air Canada flight to Australia The Latest: Trump approves federal declaration due to Barry The Latest: Immigration sweeps won't target storm evacuees Company behind Oahu plane crash did not have proper permits Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jul 12 Garage Fest - 14 bands (Keep Waco Loud) Fri, Jul 12, 2019 Jul 12 Texas Heartbeat (country) Fri, Jul 12, 2019 Jul 12 Heart O' Texas Speedway auto racing Fri, Jul 12, 2019 Jul 12 “The Carpenters Tribute Concert” Fri, Jul 12, 2019 Jul 12 Dustin Terral Fri, Jul 12, 2019 More events Local Ads ORSCHELN FARM AND HOME LLC ALLEN SAMUELS DODGE WESTVIEW NURSERY ShopBrazos Window World of Waco 6906 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-751-0008 Website Coupons Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram l Waco TX 201 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712 254-772-1000 Website Coupons Vehicles Cen-Tex Roof Systems l Metal Roofing l Waco OFFICE 4800 W Waco Dr, Ste 143, Waco, TX 76710 254-751-7700 Website Coupons Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Website Coupons Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center l Waco TX 2026 N Valley Mills Dr , Waco, TX 76710 254-633-2580 Website Coupons The First National Bank of Central Texas l Personal & Commercial Loans 1835 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-9330 Website Coupons Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE