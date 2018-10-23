Netflix imports “Bodyguard” (TV-MA), the most popular British drama in a decade. In another era, this would have landed on PBS’s “Masterpiece” lineup. But streaming has changed everything.
Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”) stars as London police Sgt. David Budd, an Afghanistan war veteran rattled by his deployment. He’s first seen heroically saving a passenger train from a husband-wife team of suicide bombers. The fact that he talks the bomb-strapped woman out of her mission instead of merely shooting her demonstrates his ability to stay cool under pressure, as well as his ability to see the “enemy” as human beings.
His reward for such heroism is to become the security detail for Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes, “The Durrells”), the home secretary for a conservative government. Ruthlessly ambitious, she has many enemies, foreign and domestic. She’s given to glib pronouncements about the ongoing war on terror. This has earned her the scorn of many of Budd’s fellow war veterans, men who have seen the horrors of the deployments she so casually mentions.
Many of her peers also despise her for exaggerating terror threats to advance her career. Her internal political foes include Anne Sampson (Gina McKee, “The Forsyte Saga”), head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
Montague is well aware of her critics and of Budd’s disdain for her politics. She’s dismissive of him at first, impatient with his thoroughness and unsubtle about making him aware of their difference in status and caste. She reminds him that she needs his protection, not his vote. But things change.
Despite, or perhaps because of, its popularity, “Bodyguard” came under criticism in the United Kingdom from all corners. It was slammed for Islamophobia, for violence and for over-the-top terror scenarios. Some complained that it was unrealistic in having too many women in positions of power in both law enforcement and politics. Few shows get slammed for being both xenophobic and “too” feminist!
“Bodyguard” tries to pull off the near impossible. It blends the action of a “24”-like thriller with the sly palace intrigue of the original BBC “House of Cards.” It’s well worth sampling.
Other highlights
- Jordin Sparks stars in the 2012 Motown-inspired melodrama “Sparkle” (6 p.m., BET), a remake of the 1976 film.
- Halstead chafes at being a snitch on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series (7 p.m., Fox).
- “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) spends an hour with big cats.
- “Top Ten Deadliest Beasts” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) lists nature’s all-time most lethal creatures.
- Casey leaks to the press on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A simple drug bust may blow another officer’s undercover operation on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Gary tries to drag a secret out of Maggie on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- The Bishop hates the timing of his divorce on “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
Cult choice
Christopher Plummer stars as billionaire J. Paul Getty in the 2017 drama “All the Money in the World” (8 p.m., Starz), based on the same story as “Trust,” FX’s recent limited series about the 1973 kidnapping of Getty’s decadent heir.
Series notes
Cracking a few eggs on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Robert Englund guest-stars on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Veronica insists the speakeasy open on schedule on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Tricks and treats on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
A civilian needs help on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Big news is revealed on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A trip to South Central is eye opening for the sheltered Jordan on “All American” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Will may be a little too into Halloween on “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Prentiss worries about Garcia on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).